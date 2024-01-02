en English
India

Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Motor Vehicles Department Tightens Grip in Kishtwar: 30 Challans Issued, Three Vehicles Seized

In the winding pathways of Kishtwar, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) marked its presence in a significant way. An enforcement drive, supervised by ARTO Mohd Saleem Manhas, was carried out on the Kishtwar-Chatroo road, offering a stark reminder of the department’s commitment to road safety and regulation. In the span of the drive, an impressive count of approximately 150 vehicles was inspected, a measure taken to ensure that the rules of the road were being adhered to.

Challans Issued, Vehicles Seized

During the enforcement drive, as many as 30 vehicles were handed challans. These challans were issued for various violations of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, demonstrating a stern approach towards any disregard for the law. The steps taken were not limited to issuing challans. In a more stringent action, three vehicles were seized under Section 207 of the MVA. The operations for the seizure were conducted at the Police Post Giri Nagar, ensuring the enforcement of the rule of law.

A Commitment to Safety

The MVD, in conducting this enforcement drive, has made a clear statement. Their actions demonstrate a strong dedication to fostering a safer and more regulated road environment for all citizens. A handout issued by the MVD supports this, stating that such enforcement drives are a testament to the department’s commitment. These drives are not merely a display of authority but a concrete step towards promoting road safety and establishing a more regulated traffic environment for the community.

Implications of the Enforcement Drive

The enforcement drive carries implications beyond the immediate issuance of challans and seizures. It serves as a wake-up call for the community, highlighting the importance of adhering to road safety rules. It underscores the message that safety is non-negotiable and that violations of the Motor Vehicles Act will not be taken lightly. The drive also sets the tone for future actions by the MVD, indicating that a safer and more regulated road environment is a top priority for the department.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

