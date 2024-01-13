en English
Business

Motiaz Wins ‘Brand of the Year’ at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
Motiaz Wins ‘Brand of the Year’ at Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023

In the grandeur of Novotel Mumbai International Airport, a prestigious accolade found its rightful home. The Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023, a platform known for celebrating excellence and highlighting industry achievements, announced Motiaz, a prominent real estate developer in Punjab, as the recipient of its ‘Brand of the Year’ award. The award ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Kapil Sharma, Vice President of BJP, Delhi, and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Amid the glittering constellation of industry leaders, Motiaz’s recognition stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This accolade honors the company’s consistent efforts in redefining modern living standards through its array of projects, equipped with world-class facilities.

Embracing Technological Wonders

Motiaz has not just crafted physical spaces but has also been a pioneering force in digitizing the real estate sector. They have adeptly utilized technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality (AR-VR) technologies. These innovations have simplified the real estate transaction process, providing a seamless and hassle-free consumer experience. The company’s endeavors have revolutionized property purchasing and renting, positioning it at the vanguard of industry transition.

Continuing the Pursuit of Excellence

The ‘Brand of the Year’ award was received by Mukul Bansal, Managing Director of Motiaz. He acknowledged the award not as a destination but as a milestone in the company’s ongoing journey. According to Bansal, the recognition serves as a reflection of the team’s hard work, dedication, and zeal to deliver excellence. He affirmed that the award would further inspire them to continue setting high benchmarks in the real estate industry.

Motiaz’s receipt of this award underscores its standing as a leader in the real estate domain. It also shines a spotlight on its continuous efforts to uphold high-quality standards, customer satisfaction, and its embrace of technological advancements as integral facets of its operations.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

