en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mother’s Recipe Launches ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Mother’s Recipe Launches ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

As the dawn of a new year unfolds in the city of dreams, a familiar brand adds a dash of flavor to the daily commute of Mumbaikars. Mother’s Recipe, a name synonymous with taste and tradition, launches its ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign, permeating Mumbai’s local train network with vibrant visuals of its diverse product range. The campaign, initiated in the first week of January, offers a visual treat to the city’s commuters, enticing them with the enticing blend of traditional flavors and the pulsating spirit of Mumbai.

Branding on the Move

The ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign spans the Western, Central, and Harbour lines of the city’s railway network. Trains adorned with Mother’s Recipe’s branding serve as moving billboards, showcasing products like Papads, Pickles, Cooking Pastes, Ready to Cook items, Chutneys, and Instant Mixes. Each product is introduced with a distinct tagline, weaving a narrative around the brand’s commitment to taste and authenticity.

Expanding the Palette

Beyond its mainstay products, the campaign also unveils Recipe Sauces including Garlic Chilli Sauce, Red Chilli Sauce, Soya Bean Sauce, and Chilli Vinegar. The inclusion of these sauces in the campaign signifies the brand’s eagerness to cater to the evolving taste buds of Mumbai, a city known for its culinary diversity.

Rooted in Tradition, Embracing the Cosmopolitan

Sanjana Desai, the Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe, underscores the brand’s alignment with the flavors cherished in Mumbai and its deep-rooted presence in the city’s households. The campaign, she suggests, is a testament to Mother’s Recipe’s continuous efforts to echo the city’s ever-changing culinary landscape while staying true to its traditional roots.

Mother’s Recipe and the Indian Railways

Interestingly, the brand’s association with the Indian Railways is far from new. It is reported that a staggering 60% of ketchup and pickles used by the Indian Railways are supplied by Mother’s Recipe. With a strong network of roughly 4200 distributors across India’s retail sector, the brand’s reach extends far beyond Mumbai, making its presence felt across the country.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts

By Geeta Pillai

ICT Sector in South Africa: A Surge in Government Tenders Marks a Promising Start to 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

By BNN Correspondents

BGF Investor Predicts Economic Landscape for 2024, Birmingham Airport ...
@Business · 2 mins
BGF Investor Predicts Economic Landscape for 2024, Birmingham Airport ...
heart comment 0
Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future
Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024
Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges
Beam’s Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility

By Nimrah Khatoon

Beam's Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
24 seconds
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
31 seconds
Sheikh Hasina: The Arrest, the Triumph, and the Legacy
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
32 seconds
Sun Belt Showdown: Troy Trojans Brace for Old Dominion Monarchs
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
54 seconds
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
1 min
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
1 min
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
1 min
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
1 min
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
2 mins
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app