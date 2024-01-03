Mother’s Recipe Launches ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

As the dawn of a new year unfolds in the city of dreams, a familiar brand adds a dash of flavor to the daily commute of Mumbaikars. Mother’s Recipe, a name synonymous with taste and tradition, launches its ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign, permeating Mumbai’s local train network with vibrant visuals of its diverse product range. The campaign, initiated in the first week of January, offers a visual treat to the city’s commuters, enticing them with the enticing blend of traditional flavors and the pulsating spirit of Mumbai.

Branding on the Move

The ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign spans the Western, Central, and Harbour lines of the city’s railway network. Trains adorned with Mother’s Recipe’s branding serve as moving billboards, showcasing products like Papads, Pickles, Cooking Pastes, Ready to Cook items, Chutneys, and Instant Mixes. Each product is introduced with a distinct tagline, weaving a narrative around the brand’s commitment to taste and authenticity.

Expanding the Palette

Beyond its mainstay products, the campaign also unveils Recipe Sauces including Garlic Chilli Sauce, Red Chilli Sauce, Soya Bean Sauce, and Chilli Vinegar. The inclusion of these sauces in the campaign signifies the brand’s eagerness to cater to the evolving taste buds of Mumbai, a city known for its culinary diversity.

Rooted in Tradition, Embracing the Cosmopolitan

Sanjana Desai, the Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe, underscores the brand’s alignment with the flavors cherished in Mumbai and its deep-rooted presence in the city’s households. The campaign, she suggests, is a testament to Mother’s Recipe’s continuous efforts to echo the city’s ever-changing culinary landscape while staying true to its traditional roots.

Mother’s Recipe and the Indian Railways

Interestingly, the brand’s association with the Indian Railways is far from new. It is reported that a staggering 60% of ketchup and pickles used by the Indian Railways are supplied by Mother’s Recipe. With a strong network of roughly 4200 distributors across India’s retail sector, the brand’s reach extends far beyond Mumbai, making its presence felt across the country.