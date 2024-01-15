Morgan Stanley Holds Equal-Weight Rating on HCL Technologies Amid Strong Q3 Performance

On January 15, 2024, the financial titan Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating on HCL Technologies, an Indian multinational IT service and consulting company. This decision followed HCL’s impressive Q3 performance in the fiscal year 2024, which surpassed industry expectations, particularly in the services business division.

Robust Growth in HCL’s Services Business

The services sector of HCL Technologies has demonstrated a strong and steady growth, standing as a key driver of the company’s overall performance. This sector’s exceptional performance was a significant factor in Morgan Stanley’s rating decision.

Morgan Stanley’s Equal-Weight Call

An equal-weight rating from Morgan Stanley indicates a neutral stance. It suggests that the stock is expected to perform in line with the industry or the overall market. Morgan Stanley’s assessment reflects HCL’s strong financial health and robust business execution, hinting at its future potential in the IT services industry.

Price Target and Future Aspirations

While maintaining the equal-weight call, Morgan Stanley analysts raised the target for HCL to Rs 1,600 per share from Rs 1,470. This move underscores HCL’s superior Q3 performance and notable beats in services business and EBIT margins. The management’s aspiration to achieve and sustain a 20 percent margin trajectory in the longer term, as well as the immense potential of GenAI and the growth momentum in the ER&D business, were highlighted during the concall.