MoPSW Announces Massive Rs 30,000 Crore Investment to Bolster India's Maritime Infrastructure

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) has rolled out a monumental investment agreement of Rs 30,000 crore during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The funding outlines an ambitious plan to bolster India's maritime infrastructure while enhancing its port capabilities.

Massive MoUs inked for Vadhavan Port Project and Infrastructure Enhancement

APM Terminals and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) have inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to a staggering Rs 20,000 crore. The investment is slated for the Vadhavan Port Project in Maharashtra. Designed to handle an annual cargo capacity of 23 million TEUs or 254 million tonnes, Vadhavan Port aims to rank among the world's top 10 largest ports. The port's natural draft of 20 meters enables it to accommodate 20,000 TEU container vessels, marking a significant leap forward in India's shipping capabilities.

In addition to functioning as a mammoth port, Vadhavan will also serve as a pivotal hub for green fuel, underlining India's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Investment in Transportation and Logistics Infrastructure

Another major breakthrough in the summit was a Rs 10,000 crore MoU signed between Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla and Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited. This investment seeks to revolutionize transportation and logistics infrastructure. The project plans to elevate the port's capacity to 300 million metric tonnes, providing employment opportunities for 1,000 skilled and non-skilled staff.

Sagarmala Programme: Leading the Charge in Maritime Development

The honourable Ports, Shipping, and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the critical role of the Sagarmala Programme in driving maritime development. Under this initiative, 14 projects worth Rs 55,800 crore have been identified. Impressively, nine of these projects, worth Rs 45,800 crore, have already been completed, enhancing the national logistics roadmap for swift port-led industrialization and city development.

This substantial investment underscores the government's focus on developing maritime infrastructure, setting the course for India's emergence as a global leader in port capabilities.