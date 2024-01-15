en English
India

Monkeys in Moradabad Huddle for Survival as Winter Peaks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Monkeys in Moradabad Huddle for Survival as Winter Peaks

In the midst of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad region’s brutal winter, a fascinating survival tactic has been observed among a group of monkeys. They huddle close together, their bodies pressed in a tight cluster, seeking warmth and protection from the harsh weather. This instinctive response to plummeting temperatures is a testament to their social behavior and adaptability in the face of environmental changes.

Adapting to Weather Extremes

The sight of these monkeys, huddled together in a bid to generate and retain heat, showcases their keen survival instincts. Their social behavior isn’t merely a display of camaraderie but also a strategic response to the severe cold. However, their plight also underscores the impact of extreme weather conditions on wildlife and the various adaptive strategies animals employ to endure such challenges.

Human Intervention and Animal Welfare

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Board of India is urging individuals to provide cots and mattresses to homeless animals in Northern India during the harsh winter months. Organizations and benevolent citizens are stepping up, contributing resources to help these animals stay warm and comfortable. The NGO House of Stray Animals, for instance, has provided sweaters and winter jackets to over 3,200 dogs to help them combat the cold weather and reduce the risk of illnesses.

Survival Strategies Across the Animal Kingdom

From monkeys huddling for warmth to alligators braving icy conditions with the sun as their only source of warmth, animals exhibit a remarkable range of survival strategies. Some species, like moose and deer, shift their range to find more favorable conditions and abundant food. Others, like bears, enter a light sleep state called torpor, lowering their metabolic rate without going into deep hibernation. Waterfowl migrate to different regions in search of open water and food sources, while snowshoe hares change colour to blend into snowy backgrounds, and furbearing predators continue their relentless hunt for food.

In conclusion, the harsh winter months bring forth a testament of survival, resilience and adaptation across the animal kingdom. From the monkeys of Moradabad to the alligators of Brunswick County, every creature finds a way to endure and thrive, revealing the intricate and diverse strategies of survival in the face of adversity.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

