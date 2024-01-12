Moneycontrol’s Pre-Budget Economic Conclave to Discuss India’s Energy Future

Moneycontrol, a leading financial news platform in India, has declared its pre-budget economic conclave, MCPolicyNext, scheduled for January 18, 2024. The conclave will feature a detailed discussion with Power Minister R.K. Singh, focusing on securing India’s energy future and his vision for the country. As India teeters on the edge of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, this conclave will serve as a critical platform for dialogue among think-tanks, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Objective of the MCPolicyNext Summit

The MCPolicyNext summit is designed to foster high-powered policy discussions of national and international importance with India’s leading minds. The event will be held at various prestigious locations across New Delhi and Bengaluru, including The Imperial Hotel and The Oberoi. The summit will focus on various topics such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, support for the MSME sector, and India’s infrastructure development, aiming to provide concrete policy recommendations and insights into the way forward for Karnataka and the broader Indian economy.

India’s Energy Future: A Path Towards Sustainable Development

India’s journey towards harnessing solar energy and its ambitious plans for a sustainable energy future form a significant aspect of the summit’s discussion. India has made remarkable progress in rooftop solar energy, driven by government policies, financial incentives, and technological advancements. However, challenges persist, and exploring potential solutions forms a crucial part of the discourse.

Azure Power, a market leader in the Indian solar sector, has set its sights on becoming the world’s lowest-cost power producer. Their vision aligns with India’s commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as agreed upon at the COP28 climate conference.

India’s Role in the Global Renewable Energy Market

The International Energy Agency (IEA) report highlighted India’s efforts to meet its ambitious goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil-based capacity by 2030. The report forecasts India to add 205 GW over 2023-2028, making it the world’s third-largest market for renewables. Accelerated growth in utility-scale onshore wind and solar PV in India signifies India’s substantial contribution to meeting the global renewable energy capacity goals by 2030.

As the MCPolicyNext Summit unfolds, it promises to offer valuable insights into India’s energy future and the country’s strategic role in the global renewable energy landscape.