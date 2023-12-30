en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Ayodhya: A Milestone in City’s Transformation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST
Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Ayodhya: A Milestone in City’s Transformation

On the cusp of the New Year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant journey to Ayodhya, one of the country’s most revered cultural and religious cities. On December 30, 2023, Modi inaugurated a series of development projects with a combined worth of approximately ₹15,000 crore, marking a pivotal moment in the city’s transformation.

Revamping Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Among the key projects launched were the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the upgraded Ayodhya Railway Station. The airport’s terminal building is designed to resemble the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya, symbolizing the city’s deep-rooted cultural heritage. The revamped railway station, now known as Ayodhya Dham, is equipped with modern amenities including lifts, escalators, and food plazas, thus aligning the city’s historical significance with contemporary advancements.

A Boost to Connectivity and Tourism

As part of the infrastructural overhaul, Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Train, a superfast passenger service, and dedicated three railway projects worth ₹2,300 crore to the region. These projects, along with the inauguration of six new Vande Bharat Express trains, are expected to improve connectivity and accessibility to the city, potentially boosting tourism and promoting Ayodhya’s cultural heritage on a larger platform. Over 1,400 performers presented folk art and cultural programs along the route from the airport to the railway station, adding a vibrant touch to the Prime Minister’s visit.

Accompanied by Political Dignitaries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, and Governor, Anandiben Patel, graced the inaugural events with their presence, reflecting the state’s commitment to its development agenda. Modi, during his address, emphasized the significance of heritage and development, and projected an increase in pilgrims and tourists visiting the holy city in the wake of these developments.

The series of inaugurations signify a momentous leap in Ayodhya’s transformation, seamlessly blending modernization with its historical and cultural essence. This initiative is not merely about infrastructural development but also about fostering a sense of cultural pride and promoting tourism. As the city gears up for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, these developments set a promising tone for Ayodhya’s future.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bollywood's Mega-success Trend: 2023 Sees Several Films Surpassing the 500 Crore Mark

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya Takes Flight: The Dawn of a New Era in Indian Aviation

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's PMO Virtually Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region: A Leap in Railway Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hyderabad Police Chief Takes Firm Stand Against Drug Abuse in Telangana

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Two-wheeler Market to Experience Surge in December 2023 ...
@Business · 12 mins
India's Two-wheeler Market to Experience Surge in December 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Pro Kabaddi League: A Sporting Phenomenon in India

By Salman Khan

Pro Kabaddi League: A Sporting Phenomenon in India
Artificial Intelligence: The Game Changer in the Indian Wedding Industry

By Dil Bar Irshad

Artificial Intelligence: The Game Changer in the Indian Wedding Industry
Punjab Governor Applauds Border Security Force at JCP Attari Visit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab Governor Applauds Border Security Force at JCP Attari Visit
Finance Minister Reviews Performance of Public Sector Banks, Emphasizes Innovation and Cybersecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Finance Minister Reviews Performance of Public Sector Banks, Emphasizes Innovation and Cybersecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
1 min
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
2 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
2 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
2 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
4 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
4 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
6 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
7 mins
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
7 mins
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app