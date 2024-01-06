en English
Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Indore Bags Prestigious NBA Accreditation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Indore Bags Prestigious NBA Accreditation

In a significant achievement, the Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is now the proud recipient of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course. The accreditation, set to remain valid through 2026, solidifies the institute’s commitment to offering quality education and uniquely positions it as the sole NBA-accredited pharmacy college in Indore.

Recognition by the NBA: A Testament to Quality

The NBA, an entity functioning under the ambit of India’s Ministry of Education, assesses educational institutions on a variety of parameters. These include but are not limited to research, innovation, education, entrepreneurship, and industry connections. By awarding the Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the NBA has recognized the institute’s consistent performance and high standards in all these areas.

A Feather in the Cap for Modern Institute

This accreditation brings considerable prestige to the Modern Institute, placing it in the distinguished company of only six pharmacy colleges in Madhya Pradesh that have received this honour. The institution’s Chairman, Dr. Anil Kharia, expressed his pride and satisfaction at this significant recognition. Group Director, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, further highlighted the role of the NBA in ensuring and maintaining educational excellence across institutions in the country.

Team Effort Leads to Success

On this momentous occasion, the institute’s President, Arun Kharia, Chairman Dr. Anil Kharia, and Vice Chairman Shantanu Kharia, lavished praise and congratulations on Dr. Sapna Malviya, the Head of the Department, along with the faculty and staff. Their collective dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence were instrumental in securing this accreditation, marking a critical milestone in the institution’s journey towards academic excellence.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

