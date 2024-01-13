MobiKwik and Adani One Unite to Boost Affordable Travel in India

In a significant move forward in the Indian fintech landscape, MobiKwik, a prominent digital wallet company, has announced a strategic partnership with Adani One, the travel booking app by Adani Group. This alliance aims to provide customers with exclusive discounts on flight bookings and duty-free products, thereby making travel more accessible and cost-effective, particularly for India’s young and spontaneous travellers.

An Alliance of Convenience and Affordability

Through the use of the MobiKwik Wallet, customers can take advantage of an instant discount of Rs. 500 on flight bookings by using the code ONEMBK, and a discount of Rs. 250 at duty-free stores by using the code MBKDUTY. The terms and conditions apply to these promotional offers. The emphasis of this collaboration is to enhance the booking experience, bringing affordability and convenience to the forefront.

Adani One: An All-in-One Travel Platform

Developed by Adani Digital Labs, Adani One is a comprehensive travel platform that offers a plethora of services. Ranging from hotel, flight, train, and cab bookings, to flight updates and duty-free shopping, the app is a one-stop solution for all travel-related needs. The integration of MobiKwik’s financial solutions into this super app is anticipated to enhance its usability and reach, further extending its benefits to a larger audience.

Industry Leaders Express Enthusiasm

Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, expressed his excitement about the partnership, underlining its potential to enhance customer experience. A spokesperson from Adani One also emphasized the advantages of integrating MobiKwik’s easy finance solutions into their platform, with a focus on making travel more accessible across India.

This strategic alliance between MobiKwik and Adani One is set to disrupt the travel booking space in India, making it more affordable and convenient for the end-user, thereby setting a new benchmark in the Indian fintech sector.