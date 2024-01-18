en English
Automotive

M&M Unveils Supro Profit Truck Excel Series to Redefine Last-Mile Delivery

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
M&M Unveils Supro Profit Truck Excel Series to Redefine Last-Mile Delivery

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a major player in India’s Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) industry, has introduced a new line of vehicles called the Supro Profit Truck Excel series. These vehicles, available in Diesel and CNG Duo variants, are priced at INR 6.61 lakh and INR 6.93 lakh respectively, ex-showroom Delhi. The Supro series, which started in 2015, has become a successful and versatile platform for M&M, contributing significantly to the brand’s volume growth.

Engineered for Last-Mile Delivery

The Supro Profit Truck Excel series is engineered to redefine last-mile delivery. With its superior power, exceptional style, unparalleled safety, and unsurpassed comfort, it is poised to revolutionize the sector. The CNG Duo variant, in particular, offers an impressive range of over 500 km, making it an optimal choice for the burgeoning e-commerce sector.

Best-in-class Features

The Profit Truck Excel series is equipped with a best-in-class payload capacity, an advanced 5-speed transmission, a reinforced chassis, and an anti-roll bar. These features not only improve safety and stability but also enhance the vehicle’s performance. The vehicles are also equipped with BS6 RDE-compliant engines, ensuring efficient performance and impressive fuel economy. The Diesel variant delivers a mileage of 23.6 Km/l, while the CNG Duo variant achieves 24.8 km/kg.

A Strategic Move for M&M

The introduction of the Supro Profit Truck Excel series marks a strategic move for M&M. The company is leveraging the success of the Supro series to offer innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the logistics sector. The focus on fuel efficiency and the integration of advanced features underscore M&M’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles that meet the demands of the modern marketplace.

Automotive Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

