Mixed Results Expected for December Quarter Earnings, says CIO of Axis Securities PMS

In the face of the forthcoming December quarter earnings season, Naveen Kulkarni, the Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS, forecasts mixed results. Despite the robust festive season, revenue growth is expected to show varying trajectories. The IT sector, with its recent significant rise in valuations, and the ensuing management commentary, will be key indicators to watch out for.

Deciphering Sectoral Prospects

With a rich experience of over 15 years, Kulkarni pinpoints sectors that are likely to yield lucrative returns in 2024. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), consumer staples, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals are the sectors to keep an eye on. Kulkarni’s projection is based on the anticipation of healthy returns from these sectors in the coming year.

Indian Economy: A Beacon of Resilience

Kulkarni’s outlook on the Indian economy remains sanguine. He hails its resilience amidst global volatility, a strength that he attributes to domestic consumption, low external debt, and probable political stability. Kulkarni’s prognosis of the Indian equity market is equally optimistic. He envisages the market yielding double-digit annual returns over the next three years, bolstered by an expected compound annual growth rate of 12-13% in earnings along with a mid-teen return on equity.

Anticipating the Upcoming Earnings Season

For the upcoming earnings season, Kulkarni’s focus lies on the IT, banking, and consumer sectors. He predicts results to be in line with expectations, with stable margin profiles across sectors. Particularly, the banking sector results will be under the lens for any pressure on net interest margins and growth in unsecured lending. Kulkarni also points out that major events such as the General Elections in India, the US Presidential elections, and US Federal Reserve meetings could usher in an era of heightened market volatility in 2024.

While the equity markets have already begun pricing in the hinted rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, Kulkarni opines that the final tally of rate cuts will be contingent on upcoming economic data. It seems unlikely that all three expected rate cuts will occur at the inception of the next financial year (FY25), he contends.

