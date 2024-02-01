Mixed Reactions in Defence Stock Market Following India's Interim Budget 2024-25

February 1, 2024, witnessed an unpredictable reaction in the defence stock market, following the Interim Budget for 2024-25 presented by India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The absence of significant announcements for the defence sector led to a varied impact on defence-related stocks. Major players such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) experienced a slight decline of 0.48 percent and 2.04 percent, respectively. Bharat Dynamics wasn't spared either, with its shares falling by 0.82 percent. On the other hand, Data Patterns' shares saw a rise of 1.94 percent, a positive outcome attributed to its encouraging Q3 announcement on January 31.

Financial Outlay for Defence

The defence segment was allocated ₹5.94 lakh crore in the FY23-24 budget, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. Of this, ₹1.62 lakh crore was dedicated to modernization and infrastructure development. Financial experts from Moneycontrol had anticipated an increase in the budgetary allocation due to the government's push for self-reliance and the ambitious goal to make India an export hub for defence equipment. Forecasts from Nuvama analysts projected an increase of 5-8 percent from the last budget, focusing on R&D, UAV/drones, and anti-drone systems.

Expectations and Reality

The industry had high expectations for a 12-15 percent year-over-year growth in defence capital outlay, largely driven by modernization and an increased emphasis on indigenization and exports. However, the Interim Budget fell short of these expectations, leading to an unexpected reaction in the defence stock market.

Domestic Procurement and Growth Potential

A positive trend noted by industry experts was the rising proportion of domestic procurement, which could potentially benefit domestic manufacturers and allied industries. Dipen Vakil, an analyst at InCred Equities, suggested that domestic procurement might surpass 70 percent by the end of the year. In addition, the defence secretary hinted that nearly 45 percent of procurement would come from the private sector in the future, signaling further growth potential for the industry.