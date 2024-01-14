en English
Mitigating Human-Elephant Conflict: Aaranyak Installs Warning Signboards in Assam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
In a significant move towards mitigating human-elephant conflict (HEC), Assam-based biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak, has installed a dozen warning signboards in areas adjoining national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. These strategically placed signboards span across Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts, all part of the Bodoland Territorial Region that borders Bhutan.

A Step towards Human-Elephant Coexistence

The initiative is aimed at alerting locals about the potential presence of wild elephants, thereby ensuring safe passage for both wildlife and humans, especially near busy roads. Locations such as Paneri and Bhooteachang Tea Gardens have been chosen for signboard installation following comprehensive consultations with local communities, forest personnel, and tea garden authorities. The positioning of the signboards was determined through a detailed survey to ensure maximum efficacy.

Supported by SBI Foundation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services

Aaranyak’s endeavours, backed by the SBI Foundation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, also serve as an educational tool aimed at enhancing safety and fostering a sense of coexistence between humans and elephants. In an attempt to reach a wider audience, the signs have been displayed in three languages – English, Assamese, and Hindi.

Addressing the Larger Issue of Human-Wildlife Conflict

Human-elephant conflict is a subset of the broader human-wildlife conflict issue, which often results in loss of property, livelihoods, and even human lives. It also casts a shadow on conservation initiatives and has detrimental impacts on the environment. Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a senior conservation scientist at Aaranyak, underscored the significance of these signages, highlighting the need for caution to evade unwelcome encounters with elephants and to enhance safety for both humans and elephants. The installation of these signboards is expected to safeguard lives and nurture an environment where wildlife and humans can coexist harmoniously.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

