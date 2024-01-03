Mission Shakti’s PMMVY Scheme Aims to Empower Over Two Lakh Women in Chhattisgarh

The Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a cornerstone of the Mission Shakti initiative in Chhattisgarh, is set to uplift over two lakh women in the fiscal year 2023-24. This ambitious scheme, laser-focused on women empowerment, has already earmarked aid for up to 1.46 lakh women upon the birth of their first child. Furthermore, it aims to bolster an additional 75,000 women, given they conceive a second girl child.

Financial Assistance Under PMMVY

The financial assistance under the PMMVY presents a two-tier system. The scheme offers Rs 5,000 for the birth of the first child, followed by an incremented amount of Rs 6,000 for the second girl child. The primary objective of the PMMVY is to address the nutritional status and overall well-being of pregnant women and new mothers. In addition, the scheme seeks to provide a financial cushion for the loss of income that women often bear during pregnancy.

Mission Shakti: Empowering Women Beyond Financial Aid

Mission Shakti transcends the boundaries of financial aid. Its expansive agenda involves raising awareness about women’s safety and security, imparting training for women to operate E-Rickshaws, and facilitating their acquisition of driving licenses. The initiative also fosters women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship development programs.

Impact on Women’s Economic Status

The Mission Shakti initiative is a strategic push towards enhancing women’s economic status in India. By providing them with financial support and essential resources, it empowers women to kickstart their own businesses or pursue education. This concerted effort aims to mitigate poverty and foster self-reliance among women, thereby reshaping the socio-economic landscape of the country.

