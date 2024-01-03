en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mission Shakti’s PMMVY Scheme Aims to Empower Over Two Lakh Women in Chhattisgarh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Mission Shakti’s PMMVY Scheme Aims to Empower Over Two Lakh Women in Chhattisgarh

The Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a cornerstone of the Mission Shakti initiative in Chhattisgarh, is set to uplift over two lakh women in the fiscal year 2023-24. This ambitious scheme, laser-focused on women empowerment, has already earmarked aid for up to 1.46 lakh women upon the birth of their first child. Furthermore, it aims to bolster an additional 75,000 women, given they conceive a second girl child.

(Read Also: Indian Paintbrush Introduces ‘Galerie’: A New Age Cinema Experience

Financial Assistance Under PMMVY

The financial assistance under the PMMVY presents a two-tier system. The scheme offers Rs 5,000 for the birth of the first child, followed by an incremented amount of Rs 6,000 for the second girl child. The primary objective of the PMMVY is to address the nutritional status and overall well-being of pregnant women and new mothers. In addition, the scheme seeks to provide a financial cushion for the loss of income that women often bear during pregnancy.

Mission Shakti: Empowering Women Beyond Financial Aid

Mission Shakti transcends the boundaries of financial aid. Its expansive agenda involves raising awareness about women’s safety and security, imparting training for women to operate E-Rickshaws, and facilitating their acquisition of driving licenses. The initiative also fosters women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship development programs.

(Read Also: J&K Delegation Addresses Critical Issues; Indian History Congress Criticizes Rising Communal Politics)

Impact on Women’s Economic Status

The Mission Shakti initiative is a strategic push towards enhancing women’s economic status in India. By providing them with financial support and essential resources, it empowers women to kickstart their own businesses or pursue education. This concerted effort aims to mitigate poverty and foster self-reliance among women, thereby reshaping the socio-economic landscape of the country.

Read More

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chiranjeevi to Boost 'Hanu Man' Profile at Pre-release Event

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Education: Five Promising Fields for Students in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

'Level Cross': A New Wave in Malayalam Cinema with Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen

By BNN Correspondents

CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions

By Rafia Tasleem

Chennai Spearheads Waste Collection Drive Amid India's Sustainability ...
@India · 3 mins
Chennai Spearheads Waste Collection Drive Amid India's Sustainability ...
heart comment 0
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu

By Rafia Tasleem

PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry

By Dil Bar Irshad

Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan Launch Flagship Store in Dubai: A Celebration of Indian Artistry
Supreme Court Seeks Response on Alleged Caste Discrimination in Prisons

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Seeks Response on Alleged Caste Discrimination in Prisons
RT India’s Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives

By Rafia Tasleem

RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
14 seconds
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
21 seconds
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
1 min
Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
2 mins
Winter Wellness: Fruits that Fortify Your Immune System
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Sacked by Birmingham City; APC Backs Tinubu Amidst PDP Criticism
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
2 mins
Victor Matfield Marks Daughter's 18th Birthday with a Car Gift
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
2 mins
Winnipeg Jets Soar High with Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
2 mins
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
2 mins
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
22 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app