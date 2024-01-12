en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years

The discovery of the wreckage of the Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, which went missing in July 2016, marks a significant development in a long-standing mystery. The aircraft, carrying 29 personnel, had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal, sparking an extensive search and rescue operation that failed to yield any results. However, after nearly seven-and-a-half years, the wreckage has been located at a depth of 3.4 kilometers in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 310 kilometers off the Chennai coast.

The Role of the National Institute of Ocean Technology

The National Institute of Ocean Technology, operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, played a pivotal role in this discovery by deploying advanced deep-sea exploration technologies. The breakthrough came as scientists were testing the instruments of a newly-acquired Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for seabed mapping in December. During this testing expedition, strong SONAR reflections from the seabed at a depth of 3,400 meters were detected, leading to the subsequent discovery of the aircraft’s debris.

Advanced Technology in the Search Operation

The search for the missing An-32 involved the utilization of multiple advanced payloads, including a multi-beam SONAR, synthetic aperture SONAR, and high-resolution photography. The images captured during the search were scrutinized and found to be consistent with an An-32 aircraft, providing crucial confirmation of the wreckage’s identity.

The Impact and Significance of the Discovery

The discovery of the aircraft’s wreckage brings closure to a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding its fate. However, while the wreckage has been found, the fate of the personnel on board remains unconfirmed, as no bodies have been reported found with the debris. The personnel on board the aircraft included four IAF officers, six crew members, and personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, as well as civilian staff.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond resolving the mystery of the missing aircraft. It represents a testament to the advancements in deep-sea exploration technologies and the perseverance of the scientific community in unraveling long-standing enigmas. The successful utilization of advanced underwater vehicles and sonar technologies underscores the potential for these tools in uncovering submerged objects and contributing to maritime search and rescue operations.

0
Disaster India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
35 mins ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
The tranquility of the Noto Peninsula was shattered when a significant earthquake wreaked havoc on its landscape, forcing local residents into a prolonged life of evacuation. The disaster did not just shake the earth but also disrupted the veins of the locale – its water supply. This, in turn, rippled into the local businesses, most
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas
2 hours ago
Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas
Kinshasa Under Siege: Near-Record Floods Unleash Chaos
3 hours ago
Kinshasa Under Siege: Near-Record Floods Unleash Chaos
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
1 hour ago
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
2 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
2 hours ago
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
1 min
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
2 mins
Arizona's 'Hell Week': A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
4 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
4 mins
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
4 mins
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
4 mins
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
4 mins
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
5 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app