Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years

The discovery of the wreckage of the Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, which went missing in July 2016, marks a significant development in a long-standing mystery. The aircraft, carrying 29 personnel, had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal, sparking an extensive search and rescue operation that failed to yield any results. However, after nearly seven-and-a-half years, the wreckage has been located at a depth of 3.4 kilometers in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 310 kilometers off the Chennai coast.

The Role of the National Institute of Ocean Technology

The National Institute of Ocean Technology, operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, played a pivotal role in this discovery by deploying advanced deep-sea exploration technologies. The breakthrough came as scientists were testing the instruments of a newly-acquired Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for seabed mapping in December. During this testing expedition, strong SONAR reflections from the seabed at a depth of 3,400 meters were detected, leading to the subsequent discovery of the aircraft’s debris.

Advanced Technology in the Search Operation

The search for the missing An-32 involved the utilization of multiple advanced payloads, including a multi-beam SONAR, synthetic aperture SONAR, and high-resolution photography. The images captured during the search were scrutinized and found to be consistent with an An-32 aircraft, providing crucial confirmation of the wreckage’s identity.

The Impact and Significance of the Discovery

The discovery of the aircraft’s wreckage brings closure to a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding its fate. However, while the wreckage has been found, the fate of the personnel on board remains unconfirmed, as no bodies have been reported found with the debris. The personnel on board the aircraft included four IAF officers, six crew members, and personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, as well as civilian staff.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond resolving the mystery of the missing aircraft. It represents a testament to the advancements in deep-sea exploration technologies and the perseverance of the scientific community in unraveling long-standing enigmas. The successful utilization of advanced underwater vehicles and sonar technologies underscores the potential for these tools in uncovering submerged objects and contributing to maritime search and rescue operations.