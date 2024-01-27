Misrepresentation and Bulldozer Justice: A Stumbling Block to Indian Renaissance

In a recent representation of my words by Newslaundry's Hindi edition, it was suggested that I declared the new temple in Ayodhya as the harbinger of an Indian renaissance. I wish to clarify that my sentiment was rooted in the hope for the temple to symbolize an Indian renaissance, a shift away from the Hindutva triumphalism that has often dominated our discourse.

‘Bulldozer Justice’: A Growing Concern

I write this piece to draw attention to a troubling phenomenon that has been gaining traction in BJP-run states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This practice, aptly termed 'bulldozer justice,' involves the demolition of homes belonging to suspected offenders without due process. It's a practice that has now spread to Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai, often targeting those accused of committing acts of violence against Hindu religious processions.

The Cost of 'Bulldozer Justice'

The condemnation of this practice is twofold. Firstly, it is undeniably undemocratic, lacking the necessary checks and balances that are foundational to a democratic society. By bypassing due process, we are eroding the rule of law, a cornerstone of our constitution. Secondly, this form of vigilante justice tarnishes India's democratic image on the international stage, and inflicts irreparable harm on the poor, who are often the victims of these punitive demolitions.

Ram Rajya: An Ideal Yet Unattainable?

My vision for an Indian renaissance is deeply intertwined with the concept of 'Ram Rajya,' an ideal state where justice is meted out fairly and equitably to all. However, the rampant use of 'bulldozer justice' and recent events, such as the vandalism of Christian prayer halls, suggest that we are veering away from this ideal. It appears that certain factions are driven more by revenge than by the desire for a renaissance.

As we continue to grapple with these issues, I can only hope that we will collectively strive towards creating a society that truly embodies the principles of 'Ram Rajya.' Only then can we claim to be on the path to an Indian renaissance.