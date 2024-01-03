en English
India

Mismanagement and Misuse: The Plight of Construction Worker Welfare in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
In the mid-1990s, India, a country grappling with the challenges of its vast unorganized labor sector, identified approximately 85 lakh construction workers as the most vulnerable. This observation led to the enactment of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill in August 1996. The Bill mandated the formation of Welfare Boards across the country’s states to provide benefits to registered construction workers.

Issues with Implementation and Misuse of Funds

Despite substantial funds being collected through a cess levied on construction projects, the implementation of the Act and the utilization of funds for worker welfare have been poorly managed. By 2023, reports indicated that only a fraction of the collected funds were utilized for welfare schemes, with substantial amounts remaining unutilized or misused. The Supreme Court has had to intervene multiple times to ensure proper fund management and to prevent state governments from misusing these funds.

Bogus Registrations and Misappropriation of Funds

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when relief funds were distributed to registered workers, there were instances of bogus registrations. Karnataka, for example, witnessed a significant surge in registered workers, raising allegations of fake registrations to access Welfare Board funds. Additionally, funds were diverted to initiatives like housing and providing laptops to high-achieving students. Such allocations were criticized by trade unionists as not aligning with the Act’s intended objectives.

Controversies Continue

The latest controversy involves a medical check-up plan tied up with private hospitals, indicating ongoing issues with the management and allocation of welfare funds for construction workers. The struggle for proper implementation of the Act continues, with a balance of Rs 7,001.11 crores in the Welfare Board and ongoing political controversies around the allocation of these funds. The question remains: Are the benefits reaching the people they were intended for? Or are they merely becoming tools for political maneuvering and misappropriation?

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

