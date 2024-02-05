Mir Imaad's Initiative: A Step Towards Youth Development and Unemployment Solutions

Advocate Mir Imaad, in a recent initiative aimed at youth development, called together young members of civil society from Pahalgam Town and Liver village of Sallar Tehsil. The assembly marked a significant step towards addressing the prevalent issue of unemployment among the local youth, highlighting the potential of interactive sessions for collective problem-solving and overall development.

Interactive Sessions: A Platform for Exchange

The key feature of the meeting was the encouragement of open conversations. Imaad emphasized the necessity of these dialogues as they provide an avenue for the youth to exchange experiences and ideas. These exchanges, as per Imaad, are instrumental in brainstorming potential solutions for the various challenges they face. The session focused on tackling the issue of unemployment, a hurdle that hinders the progress of many young individuals in the region.

Expansion on a Provincial Level

This introductory meeting, conducted in two different tehsils, is envisaged as the first step towards a broader expansion at the provincial level. The ultimate goal is to foster constructive dialogue and enhance coordination with the administrative bodies. Such a collaborative approach, as Imaad believes, is crucial for empowering the youth, giving them a chance to contribute to decision-making processes that directly affect their lives.

Fostering Youth Engagement and Skill Development

The programme underscored the need for discussions not only about unemployment but also about skill development and the importance of youth engagement. The participants were encouraged to actively share their experiences and work in synergy towards finding practical solutions. The meeting marked a significant stride in the direction of comprehensive youth development, addressing multiple facets including skill and sports development.