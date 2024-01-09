Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud

In an observation that could shape the future of India’s educational landscape, the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, underlined that a minority educational institution’s status remains intact even under state or central statute regulation. This comment was made in the course of a hearing by a seven-judge Constitution Bench on the contentious issue of the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Minority Status and State Regulation: A Delicate Balance

Justice Chandrachud’s words underscored the delicate balance between maintaining the minority character of an institution and ensuring fair conditions for teachers, proper treatment of staff, and the upkeep of academic standards. In his view, Article 30 of the Indian Constitution, which grants minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions, does not imply total control by the minority. This is because, in a regulated state, no rights are absolute.

Defining ‘Administer’: A Constitutional Query

Moreover, the Chief Justice clarified that there is no statutory or constitutional definition of the term ‘administer.’ Hence, AMU is not obligated to exclusively offer religious courses or admit students from a specific community. This perspective adds a fresh lens to the interpretation of minority rights in the context of educational institutions.

Universities: A Liberal Element

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, representing AMU, echoed Justice Chandrachud’s sentiments, emphasizing that universities have adopted a liberal element post the commencement of the Constitution. This interaction brought to light the evolving nature of educational institutions in India and the necessity for them to adapt to societal changes.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, JB Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra, and SC Sharma, alongside Chief Justice Chandrachud, will continue the hearing on January 10. This ongoing discourse is set to impact the interpretation of minority rights and the state’s role in modulating educational institutions, thereby shaping the future of India’s educational arena.