en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud

In an observation that could shape the future of India’s educational landscape, the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, underlined that a minority educational institution’s status remains intact even under state or central statute regulation. This comment was made in the course of a hearing by a seven-judge Constitution Bench on the contentious issue of the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Minority Status and State Regulation: A Delicate Balance

Justice Chandrachud’s words underscored the delicate balance between maintaining the minority character of an institution and ensuring fair conditions for teachers, proper treatment of staff, and the upkeep of academic standards. In his view, Article 30 of the Indian Constitution, which grants minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions, does not imply total control by the minority. This is because, in a regulated state, no rights are absolute.

Defining ‘Administer’: A Constitutional Query

Moreover, the Chief Justice clarified that there is no statutory or constitutional definition of the term ‘administer.’ Hence, AMU is not obligated to exclusively offer religious courses or admit students from a specific community. This perspective adds a fresh lens to the interpretation of minority rights in the context of educational institutions.

Universities: A Liberal Element

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, representing AMU, echoed Justice Chandrachud’s sentiments, emphasizing that universities have adopted a liberal element post the commencement of the Constitution. This interaction brought to light the evolving nature of educational institutions in India and the necessity for them to adapt to societal changes.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, JB Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra, and SC Sharma, alongside Chief Justice Chandrachud, will continue the hearing on January 10. This ongoing discourse is set to impact the interpretation of minority rights and the state’s role in modulating educational institutions, thereby shaping the future of India’s educational arena.

0
Education India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
15 seconds ago
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
Today, India’s Supreme Court took on the contentious matter of minority status for educational institutions, focusing its attention on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in a case that could set a significant judicial precedent. The court’s seven-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, has begun examining whether an educational institution created by a parliamentary
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
Skill Mastery in 2024: The Rise of Online Courses
46 mins ago
Skill Mastery in 2024: The Rise of Online Courses
Salesian Order Marks 200th Anniversary of St. John Bosco's Visionary Dream
59 mins ago
Salesian Order Marks 200th Anniversary of St. John Bosco's Visionary Dream
Inland Real Estate Acquisitions Buys Epoch Clemson Student Housing Community
13 mins ago
Inland Real Estate Acquisitions Buys Epoch Clemson Student Housing Community
Richmond Area Schools Adjust Schedules in Response to Severe Weather
13 mins ago
Richmond Area Schools Adjust Schedules in Response to Severe Weather
Erosion of Tenure and Academic Freedom: A Growing Concern for US Professors
38 mins ago
Erosion of Tenure and Academic Freedom: A Growing Concern for US Professors
Latest Headlines
World News
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
28 seconds
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
37 seconds
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
4 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
4 mins
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
4 mins
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
6 mins
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
6 mins
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
18 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app