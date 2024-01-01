en English
Business

Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India

Effective from January 1, 2024, oil marketing companies in India have announced a marginal price reduction for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders weighing 19 kg. This adjustment reflects the changes in the international benchmark for LPG pricing – the Saudi contract price.

A Regular Revision

These price changes are part of the routine monthly revision undertaken by state-owned oil firms, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The new rate in Delhi is Rs 1,755.50 per cylinder, a slight decrease of Rs 1.50 from the previous rate. Similar minor adjustments have been made in other major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Continued Adjustments

This reduction marks the second consecutive price cut for commercial LPG, following a Rs 39.50 decrease in Delhi on December 22, 2023. Prior to this, the price of commercial LPG had been increased by Rs 21 on December 1. Despite the changes in commercial LPG pricing, the cost of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders remains unchanged, with the last revision occurring on August 29, when the government introduced an additional subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder.

Current Prices for Domestic Cylinders

The current prices for domestic LPG cylinders in major cities range from Rs 902.50 to Rs 929. The unchanged price of domestic LPG, despite fluctuations in the commercial LPG market, is noteworthy.

Business Economy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

