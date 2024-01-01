Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India

Effective from January 1, 2024, oil marketing companies in India have announced a marginal price reduction for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders weighing 19 kg. This adjustment reflects the changes in the international benchmark for LPG pricing – the Saudi contract price.

A Regular Revision

These price changes are part of the routine monthly revision undertaken by state-owned oil firms, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The new rate in Delhi is Rs 1,755.50 per cylinder, a slight decrease of Rs 1.50 from the previous rate. Similar minor adjustments have been made in other major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Continued Adjustments

This reduction marks the second consecutive price cut for commercial LPG, following a Rs 39.50 decrease in Delhi on December 22, 2023. Prior to this, the price of commercial LPG had been increased by Rs 21 on December 1. Despite the changes in commercial LPG pricing, the cost of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders remains unchanged, with the last revision occurring on August 29, when the government introduced an additional subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder.

Current Prices for Domestic Cylinders

The current prices for domestic LPG cylinders in major cities range from Rs 902.50 to Rs 929. The unchanged price of domestic LPG, despite fluctuations in the commercial LPG market, is noteworthy.