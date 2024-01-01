en English
Human Rights

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

As the sun rises over Gurgaon, a city on the outskirts of India’s capital, Delhi, many teenage girls, primarily from states like West Bengal, are already into the grind of their full-time domestic work. These jobs, often characterized by grueling 24×7 contracts, have recently come under the spotlight due to a spate of physical and sexual abuse cases against minor domestic workers. The Gharelu Kamgar Union, the domestic workers’ union, is currently spearheading a movement for better protection and workers’ rights, advocating for a ban on these exhaustive contracts.

The Stories That Unfold Behind Closed Doors

The plight of these young girls is underscored by individual stories that are both heart-wrenching and thought-provoking. Take the case of a 16-year-old girl who took up employment after her father’s death to support her family, or a 14-year-old who has been working since she was 10. The precariousness of their positions is further amplified by the pitifully low wages, almost non-existent safety nets, and instances of employers maltreating or underpaying them.

Government Measures and Criticism

The government acknowledges the issue of child labor and claims to have taken steps to address it, including legislative measures and socio-economic development programs. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has data on child labor cases in the country, with over 700 cases reported in 2022. Yet, activists criticize the lack of effective regulation and enforcement, with many minors still being exploited through unregistered placement agencies and forced migration.

The Fight for Rights

In the absence of a response from the Gurgaon administration regarding a proposed charter of domestic workers’ rights, protests are being planned by the Gharelu Kamgar Union. As one of the most pressing issues of our time, the struggle for the rights of these young domestic workers is far from over. It is an issue that demands not just our attention, but also our compassion and concerted action.

Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

