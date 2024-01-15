en English
Business

Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Minister Muralidharan's UAE Visit: A Testament to Strengthening India-UAE Ties

Minister of State V Muralidharan embarked on a two-day visit to the UAE, reinforcing economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE. The visit was marked by a series of industrial tours that began with Ashok Leyland in Ras Al Khaimah. Here, the minister bore witness to the automotive company’s growth trajectory and proposed a unique initiative to invite diplomats from African countries to the company’s plant in India, a strategic move designed to showcase India’s burgeoning manufacturing prowess.

Strengthening Economic Relationships

Muralidharan’s visit to several businesses, including Dabur International and Helios Cosmetics and Perfumes Ltd., underscored the increasingly robust economic relationships between India and the UAE. These engagements serve as testament to the minister’s commitment towards fostering mutually beneficial economic collaborations. Notably, the minister voiced support for the Pradhan Mantri Skill Development Yojana, an initiative that prioritizes the enhancement of workforce skills to meet evolving industry demands.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora

Aside from economic pursuits, Muralidharan took the time to address concerns raised by the Indian community in the UAE. He also shared insights into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming engagement with the Indian Diaspora, fostering a sense of anticipation and unity among members of the community. The minister’s commitment to the well-being of the Indian Diaspora is a critical facet of his role, and his actions during this visit have helped to strengthen the ties between India and its people abroad.

Advocating for AYUSH

Moreover, Muralidharan played a prominent role in the second International Ayush Conference, where he advocated for AYUSH’s role in preventing and managing non-communicable chronic diseases. His participation underscores the government’s commitment to promoting a prevention-oriented and cost-effective approach to health, reflecting a holistic approach to public welfare.

Ultimately, Muralidharan’s visit to the UAE served as a strong testament to the strengthening bilateral relations and the importance of cultural and people-to-people connections for mutual welfare. It’s a compelling narrative of diplomacy in action, showcasing India’s commitment to nurturing its global relationships.

Business India UAE
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

