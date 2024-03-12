Millie Bobby Brown Eager to Embrace Indian Fans, Shares 'Damsel' Insights and Dragon Memories

In a heartfelt revelation to IndiaToday.in, Hollywood sensation Millie Bobby Brown, known for her dynamic roles, expressed her earnest yearning to visit India and embrace her fervent fan base. Riding high on the success of her latest Netflix film 'Damsel', Brown delved into her initial dragon encounter on screen and delineated her aspirations for an Indian sojourn.

Unveiling 'Damsel': A Leap into Action

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, 'Damsel' presents Brown in an action-packed avatar, a significant shift from her previous roles. The narrative revolves around a young woman's harrowing journey of survival after being duped into a draconian trap by a seemingly charming prince. Brown's portrayal not only underscores her versatility but also her ability to anchor a film with her compelling performance. Her work in 'Damsel' has been critically acclaimed, with reviews praising her for bringing depth and resilience to her character.

From Shrek to Game of Thrones: A Dragon's Tale

When queried about her earliest memory of dragons on screen, Brown candidly reminisced, "Maybe 'Game of Thrones'. Yeah, it’s a little late, but I don’t think I’ve seen that real dragon, like really looks like a dragon. Oh right, 'Shrek'!" This light-hearted revelation offered a glimpse into her personal reflections and the cinematic influences that have shaped her perceptions of fantastical creatures.

India Awaits: Millie's Message to Her Fans

Despite her global fame, Brown's connection with her fans remains a cornerstone of her career. Expressing a genuine desire to visit India, she acknowledged the unwavering support of her Indian admirers, "I have never been to India before, but I really hope to visit in the future to meet my Indian fans and spend time with them." Her anticipation of an Indian visit underscores a heartfelt wish to bridge the geographical divide and personally connect with her audience.

As Millie Bobby Brown continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her performances, her eagerness to explore new cultural landscapes and personally thank her fans adds a remarkable dimension to her public persona. Her potential visit to India not only excites her fanbase but also highlights the global reach and universal appeal of contemporary cinema. Brown's journey from encountering dragons on screen to battling one in 'Damsel' reflects her growth as an actor and her continuous quest for challenging roles. Her fans in India and beyond await eagerly for the day she steps on Indian soil, transforming her virtual embrace into a reality.