Milestone Technologies Acquires Suyati Technologies: A Strategic Expansion

Milestone Technologies, a leading global IT services and digital solutions firm based in Silicon Valley, has announced its acquisition of Suyati Technologies Pvt Ltd. This Kochi, India-based company is recognized for its expertise in Microsoft and Cloud Technologies, Salesforce Platform, Data Engineering, and Advanced Analytics. This strategic move is designed to bolster Milestone’s Applications and Digital Engineering Services portfolio while expanding its global presence.

A New Chapter for Milestone and Suyati

The CEOs of both companies have expressed their excitement about the merger, underlining their shared commitment to innovation, enhancing the employee experience, and delivering exceptional value to clients. This acquisition is seen as the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies, positioning them to deliver transformative solutions that will make a significant impact on the global IT landscape.

Enhanced Capabilities and Value

With nearly 15 years of experience under its belt, Suyati Technologies brings a strong track record in crafting and executing impactful digital strategies and solutions across CMS, CRM, e-commerce, and marketing automation. This expertise is expected to enhance the capabilities and value that Milestone brings to its service offerings. The CEOs are particularly enthusiastic about the potential for growth and development opportunities for their employees.

Brighter Future for Clients and Employees

This acquisition is being hailed as a step towards a brighter future for both the employees and clients of both companies. The expectation is that services will be broadened, and global IT needs will be better served. Suyati’s expertise is expected to be particularly valuable in helping companies leverage web and cloud services, integrate platforms, and enhance customer engagement. The partnership between Suyati and its clients focuses on strategizing and implementing digital initiatives to maintain a competitive edge.