India

MILAN 24: Indian Navy’s Multi-national Exercise Set Sail in Visakhapatnam

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
MILAN 24: Indian Navy’s Multi-national Exercise Set Sail in Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy is poised to anchor the 12th edition of the multi-national naval exercise, MILAN 24, on the shores of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event, slated for February 19 to 27, is a testament to the expanding horizons of India’s ‘Look East policy’ inaugurated in 1995. With a humble debut involving four foreign nations, MILAN has now grown into a global spectacle necessitating a larger stage, making Visakhapatnam the preferred choice.

Evolution of MILAN: From Andaman and Nicobar to Visakhapatnam

From inception to its 10th edition, the Andaman and Nicobar command played host to MILAN. However, the burgeoning stature and scale of the event called for a shift. Visakhapatnam, known for its strategic location and robust infrastructure, emerged as the ideal host for the 12th edition. The city’s picturesque RK Beach is expected to provide a scenic backdrop to the event, enhancing the visual appeal of the Operational Demonstration and International City Parade.

Harbour Phase: A Confluence of Cultures

The exercise will unfold in two phases: the harbour phase and the sea phase. The harbour phase is designed to foster cultural exchanges and will feature an International Maritime Seminar, a Maritime Tech Exhibition, and a slew of sporting events. As the name suggests, the harbour phase is a platform for participants to dock their cultures and share their maritime knowledge.

Sea Phase: Unity in Maritime Operations

The sea phase will showcase a cooperative spirit in military operations involving ships, maritime patrol aircraft, and submarines from friendly foreign countries. Furthermore, the Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carriers and other units will partake in these joint undertakings. This phase will see participants engage in advanced naval operations such as air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface operations, demonstrating unity in diversity on the high seas.

India International Relations Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

