Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

In the contemporary job market, a new trend is sweeping across the globe: micro-internships. Project-based, short-term professional assignments, these opportunities are proving invaluable for individuals seeking to bolster their resumes, improve their employability, and stand apart in a highly competitive environment.

A Mutual Assessment Opportunity

Pioneered and endorsed by the likes of Jeffrey Moss, the CEO of Parker Dewey, the concept of micro-internships is often likened to ‘going on dates.’ Providing a mutual assessment opportunity, they allow both the interns and the employers to gauge whether there is a good fit, akin to a relationship leading to engagement or marriage. This innovative approach is particularly beneficial for students or recent graduates, typically involving 10 to 40 hours of work.

International Examples

One prominent example of such a program is the micro-internship program offered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Spanning 2-4 weeks, it sees participants putting in 10-35 hours per week. The interns are compensated with a fee that aligns with the market value or minimum wage. In India, the Tata group has also embraced this trend, launching the Tata Global Internships. These require an even shorter commitment, involving only 4 to 6 hours of work on specific projects. The application period for the Tata program is open until January 15, 2024.

Lovely Professional University’s Approach

Meanwhile, the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Punjab, is making strides in enhancing employability through a range of programs and internships, including placements, career guidance, and post-completion support. Companies such as Intellipect, Nescafe, Amazon, ITC, Bayer, Syngenta, Fasal, and Adani Wilmar have visited LPU for placements, offering students a gateway to high-paying roles.

Micro-internships are more than just a stepping stone to employment. They offer an opportunity to develop new skills, explore career options, and connect with broader professional networks. As the world of work continues to evolve, these opportunities are becoming an attractive prospect for those looking to gain an edge in the job market.