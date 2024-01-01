en English
Michael Douglas Welcomes 2024 from the Shores of Bay of Bengal, India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
The famed Hollywood actor, Michael Douglas, celebrated the advent of 2024 with his family, not in the glamour of Los Angeles or the glitz of New York, but on the serene shores of the Bay of Bengal in India. Douglas, along with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son, have been basking in the Indian sun, soaking up the local culture, and ushering in the New Year with great joy and festivity.

Michael Douglas’s Fascination with India

In a video shared on social media, Douglas expressed his profound admiration for the ‘extraordinary’ and ‘incredible’ country of India. This is his first visit to the southern region of the country, and the magic of the place and the warmth of its people have left him enchanted. In the video, the actor can be seen extending holiday wishes and a happy new year to his fans worldwide. The video also captured a scene of Zeta-Jones and their son enjoying a meal against the backdrop of a breathtakingly scenic view.

Bollywood and Hollywood Meet in India

The video garnered a significant number of comments and well-wishes, including from Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. This interaction of Hollywood and Bollywood stars in India is a manifestation of the global appeal and charm of the country. The Douglas family’s presence in India during the holiday season indicates their appreciation for the country’s rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and warm hospitality.

A Star-Studded New Year Celebration

Fellow Hollywood celebrities also chose international destinations to ring in the New Year. Singer Dua Lipa was seen celebrating in Jaipur, India, while others like Molly Mae and Tommy reveled in the luxury of the Ritz Carlton in the Maldives. Other stars, including Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and Peter and Emily Andre, also celebrated at various exotic locations. This trend reflects the growing popularity of international locations for holiday celebrations among celebrities.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

