Business

Michael Debabrata Patra Reappointed as RBI Deputy Governor

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Michael Debabrata Patra Reappointed as RBI Deputy Governor

Renowned economist, Michael Debabrata Patra, has been reappointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking the start of his second term. As of January 15, 2024, Patra resumes his duties for one year, following a fruitful tenure that began in January 2020. This reappointment, alongside his prior year’s extension in 2021, is a testament to his impactful contributions to India’s central banking system.

A Stalwart in Economic Leadership

Entrusted with the critical monetary policy department, Patra’s responsibilities extend to participation in the rate-setting panel. Hailing from Cuttack, Odisha, Patra has demonstrated pivotal leadership in managing the economic aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working closely with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, another esteemed figure from Odisha, Patra’s efforts have been instrumental in steering the Indian economy through turbulent times.

A Journey Spanning Decades

Patra’s association with the RBI is not a recent one. Since 1984, he has been a part of the institution’s fabric, working in various capacities and climbing the hierarchical ladder. His journey from an executive director to the deputy governor is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the field of economics. His academic journey is equally impressive, boasting a PhD in Economics from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a fellowship at Harvard University, one of the world’s leading educational institutions.

Steering the Economy Amidst a Pandemic

His role in managing the economic impact of the Covid pandemic has been significant. Besides guiding the monetary policy, Patra has also played a vital role in reshaping the economy’s trajectory during these challenging times. His reappointment as the deputy governor of RBI is not just a recognition of his vast experience and expertise but also a nod to his steadfast commitment to India’s economic stability and growth.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

