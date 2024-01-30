MG Gloster's Facelift: A Rugged Redefinition of an SUV Experience

The MG Gloster, a paramount SUV from MG Motor, is on its way to a significant revamp with a much-anticipated launch slated for the end of this year. The Gloster is a proud member of the Maxus range of SUVs, a product of SAIC, and goes by the name LDV D90 in certain right-hand-drive markets like Australia.

A New Facelift for Gloster

The facelift for the Gloster is likely to feature a more angular nose, a squarish grille that is larger in size, and satin black square elements. The faux air inlets are designed to give the SUV a rugged look. The headlamp setup is expected to be a two-layer one, similar to the Hector model from MG Motor. The vehicle also promises additional cladding for a more robust and imposing appearance.

Minimal Rear Changes and Unchanged Powertrain

The rear of the vehicle will see minimal changes, with updates to the tail-lamps and a new bumper design. The powerhouse of the vehicle remains the same. The Gloster will continue to be powered by the currently available 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain options will be offered to cater to a wide range of customer needs and preferences.

Upcoming Tech Updates and Customization for Indian Market

Prior to the facelift, the Gloster is expected to receive minor tech updates in the coming months. These updates are likely to enhance the driving experience and provide a more seamless interface for the users. For the Indian market, additional chrome elements may be added to the vehicle. These additions will align with the current styling of MG products in the region, ensuring the Gloster seamlessly fits into the existing portfolio.

The MG Gloster, with its upcoming facelift, aims to redefine the SUV experience. With its enhanced aesthetics and unmatched performance, the vehicle is all set to take on its rivals in the market.