Business

Metropolis Healthcare Addresses Delayed Payments in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic Project

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Metropolis Healthcare Addresses Delayed Payments in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinic Project

Metropolis Healthcare, a leading Indian diagnostic chain, has released a statement to clear the air regarding its involvement in the Delhi Government’s Mohalla Clinic Project—a key initiative aimed at providing accessible healthcare services to the city’s residents. The company, in its statement, asserted that it has adhered to all necessary procedures and guidelines in accordance with the contract it holds with the government.

Delay in Payments

In the statement, Metropolis also shed light on the issues that have been plaguing the project. The company revealed that there have been delays in the receipt of payments from the Delhi Government, which led the healthcare giant to send a notice to the government on December 19. Metropolis has been providing services under the Mohalla Clinic initiative and the delay in payments pertains to the dues owed by the government for these services.

The Notice

The notice sent by Metropolis to the Delhi Government was a direct result of the government’s failure to clear the dues. The company, in its notice, has sought immediate action from the government to resolve the payment issue. It has expressed hope that the issue will be resolved soon, ensuring the smooth functioning of the Mohalla Clinic initiative, which has been instrumental in ensuring healthcare accessibility for Delhi’s residents.

Metropolis Stands Firm

In its statement, Metropolis Healthcare reiterated its commitment to the Mohalla Clinic Project and affirmed its adherence to all the contractual guidelines. The company, despite the payment challenges, has continued to provide services, emphasizing its dedication to the cause of accessible healthcare. The statement concluded with the company expressing its belief in the potential of the initiative and asserting its intent to continue contributing to the project notwithstanding the payment issues.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

