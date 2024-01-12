en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Metals and Mining Sector Poised for a Stellar Comeback in 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Metals and Mining Sector Poised for a Stellar Comeback in 2024

As 2024 dawns, the metals and mining sector stands on the brink of a transformative resurgence. This anticipated turnaround is driven by a confluence of policy reforms, strategic expansions by major companies, and a favorable global macroeconomic backdrop. Experts forecast a leap in production and a decline in import dependence, setting the stage for substantial growth from the third quarter of the fiscal year.

Global Factors Powering the Revival

Among the factors propelling this rosy outlook are a softer U.S. dollar and lower bond yields. Perhaps most significantly, burgeoning demand from economic powerhouses China and India is expected to fuel this sector revival. Jefferies, a global brokerage, has put forth a cautiously optimistic forecast for the sector, attributing its positive projection to stability in China and a promising macroeconomic environment in the West.

China and India: Twin Pillars of Demand

According to Jefferies, investments and fiscal policies in China are likely to spur accelerated economic growth and stave off deflation. Over in India, robust market conditions are anticipated to provide a sturdy pillar of support for both demand and prices in the sector. The brokerage has upgraded JSW Steel Ltd from ‘Underperform’ to ‘Hold’ and maintained ‘buy’ calls on Coal India, Hindalco Industries, and Tata Steel.

Indian Steel: Resilience amid Challenges

Despite an influx of imports, Indian Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) steel prices demonstrated resilience in 2023. New capacity expansions on the anvil in India are predicted to spur volume growth. The sector’s earnings outlook is decidedly upbeat, with anticipated robust volume growth in steel and a rebound in global steel spreads.

As the year unfolds, the metals and mining sector’s prospects look bright, powered by strategic market factors and strong demand from two of the world’s largest economies. The stage is set for a strong comeback, promising a robust year for the sector.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Chain Reaction Cycles to Close Belfast Store as Wiggle Faces Insolvency
In a turn of events, the popular bicycle retailer, Chain Reaction Cycles, located on Boucher Road in Belfast, is preparing to shut its doors. The decision comes following the entry into administration of its parent company, Wiggle, last year. Signs of a ‘closing down sale’ and a Facebook post have made the news of the
Chain Reaction Cycles to Close Belfast Store as Wiggle Faces Insolvency
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
5 mins ago
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
Government to Launch 'Green Energy' Information System and New Customs Regulations
5 mins ago
Government to Launch 'Green Energy' Information System and New Customs Regulations
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
2 mins ago
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
From Lockdown Activity to Winning Investment: The Secret Garden Glamping Story
3 mins ago
From Lockdown Activity to Winning Investment: The Secret Garden Glamping Story
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
5 mins ago
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
28 seconds
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
Navigating the January Transfer Window: Portsmouth FC Manager John Mousinho Discusses Recruitment Challenges
1 min
Navigating the January Transfer Window: Portsmouth FC Manager John Mousinho Discusses Recruitment Challenges
An Eventful Week in Hockey: Philadelphia Flyers' New Addition and More
1 min
An Eventful Week in Hockey: Philadelphia Flyers' New Addition and More
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
2 mins
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
3 mins
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
4 mins
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
5 mins
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
6 mins
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 mins
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
59 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app