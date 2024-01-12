Metals and Mining Sector Poised for a Stellar Comeback in 2024

As 2024 dawns, the metals and mining sector stands on the brink of a transformative resurgence. This anticipated turnaround is driven by a confluence of policy reforms, strategic expansions by major companies, and a favorable global macroeconomic backdrop. Experts forecast a leap in production and a decline in import dependence, setting the stage for substantial growth from the third quarter of the fiscal year.

Global Factors Powering the Revival

Among the factors propelling this rosy outlook are a softer U.S. dollar and lower bond yields. Perhaps most significantly, burgeoning demand from economic powerhouses China and India is expected to fuel this sector revival. Jefferies, a global brokerage, has put forth a cautiously optimistic forecast for the sector, attributing its positive projection to stability in China and a promising macroeconomic environment in the West.

China and India: Twin Pillars of Demand

According to Jefferies, investments and fiscal policies in China are likely to spur accelerated economic growth and stave off deflation. Over in India, robust market conditions are anticipated to provide a sturdy pillar of support for both demand and prices in the sector. The brokerage has upgraded JSW Steel Ltd from ‘Underperform’ to ‘Hold’ and maintained ‘buy’ calls on Coal India, Hindalco Industries, and Tata Steel.

Indian Steel: Resilience amid Challenges

Despite an influx of imports, Indian Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) steel prices demonstrated resilience in 2023. New capacity expansions on the anvil in India are predicted to spur volume growth. The sector’s earnings outlook is decidedly upbeat, with anticipated robust volume growth in steel and a rebound in global steel spreads.

As the year unfolds, the metals and mining sector’s prospects look bright, powered by strategic market factors and strong demand from two of the world’s largest economies. The stage is set for a strong comeback, promising a robust year for the sector.