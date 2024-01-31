Meghalaya's Environmental Crisis: Quarrying Threatens Water Bodies Amid Weak Enforcement

In the verdant Northeast of India, an environmental crisis is unfolding. The state of Meghalaya, known for its lush landscapes and abundant water bodies, is grappling with a growing threat: rampant quarrying. This practice, widespread on lands known as 'Ri Kynti' or private lands, is leading to a significant depletion of water bodies and catchments, raising pressing questions about individual rights and community welfare.

Government Efforts and Public Indifference

In an attempt to curb this environmental threat, the Government of Meghalaya introduced the Meghalaya Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Guidelines in July 2023. Aimed at conserving the water catchments and bodies, these guidelines were meant to be a silver lining in the looming dark clouds. However, they have proven to be ineffectual, largely due to weak enforcement and widespread ignorance or disregard by local residents.

Call For Stronger Measures

Given the urgency of the situation, the Meghalaya High Court is being urged to intervene and take stronger action. One proposition involves involving the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC), to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the impact of quarrying on the water resources in the state.

Conflict of Authorities

One of the primary issues at hand is the question of which authority is responsible for granting quarrying permissions. Multiple departments, including the Forest Department, Directorate of Mining and Geology, State Pollution Control Board, and District Councils, are involved, leading to a lack of centralized control over the situation. The government's notification outlines activities prohibited in water bodies, such as dumping waste, discharging pollutants, and constructing structures without permission. However, despite these regulations, the situation on the ground remains largely unchanged.

As Meghalaya grapples with this environmental crisis in the face of climate change, there is a mounting call for a centralized authority to address these issues. The preservation of water bodies is not just about conserving natural resources, but also about ensuring the survival and wellbeing of the communities that rely on them.