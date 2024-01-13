Meghalaya Student Rally Cancelled Following Release of Scholarship Funds

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU) have called off a public rally that was slated for January 15. This rally was initially planned to protest the delay in post-matric scholarship funds disbursement for students. However, the decision to cancel this rally came as a reaction to the central government’s release of Rs 41.25 crore for the same cause.

Government Action Prompts Change of Plans

According to HYC education secretary Enlang Sawian, the government’s action was instrumental in the decision to cancel the rally. He explained that the funds released by the government for the scholarships caused the organizations to reconsider their protest. However, Sawian emphasized that the government should expedite the scholarship disbursement process. He suggested a two-week timeline for the completion of this process.

Expected Dialogue with the President

Banpynbiang Riang, the general secretary of NEHUSU, urged the state’s education minister to discuss the issues of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Meghalaya on January 15 and 16. This request underscores the student community’s desire for higher-level intervention in their educational matters.

A Pattern of Delays and Protests

This incident is not an isolated case. There have been previous instances where the release of scholarship funds followed threats by the student community to protest against the delays. This pattern raises questions about the effectiveness of the government’s protocols for scholarship disbursement and the need for reforms to ensure timely distribution.