Meghalaya Student Bodies Call Off Protest Following Government’s Scholarship Fund Release

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Meghalaya Student Bodies Call Off Protest Following Government’s Scholarship Fund Release

In a significant turn of events, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) have called off their scheduled protest, initially planned for January 15, against the delay in disbursing post-matric scholarships to students in Meghalaya. This move comes in the wake of the release of Rs 41.25 crore ($5.5 million) by the state government for the said scholarships, a decision that has prompted the student bodies to give the government a two-week ultimatum to distribute the funds to the beneficiaries.

Government’s Response to Protest Threats

The initial intention behind the rally, as explained by HYC education secretary Enlang Sawian, was to protest the repeated delays in the disbursement of scholarships. The student bodies had issued threats of protests to pressure the government into releasing the funds. However, the recent allocation of funds by the government has led the HYC and NEHUSU to call off the rally, while still maintaining pressure on the government to expedite the distribution process.

Pushing for Indigenous Student Rights

Alongside the scholarship issue, the HYC and NEHUSU are also advocating for an 80% reservation for indigenous students in higher education institutions within Meghalaya. They argue that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), now being the sole admission criterion, has diminished the significance of higher secondary examinations, leading to a need for additional support for indigenous students. The student bodies are urging the government to establish coaching centers for computer-based exams like CUET and the National Eligibility Test (NET), to provide equal opportunities to all students.

Advocating for More Exam Centers

Furthermore, the student communities have raised concerns over the insufficient number of exam centers in Meghalaya. They are advocating for the establishment of these centers in Shillong and all district headquarters. They believe this move will make the centers more accessible and promote wider participation in exams, thus fostering an environment of equal opportunities for students irrespective of their geographic location.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

