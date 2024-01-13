Meghalaya Government Tackles Air Pollution in Byrnihat Under National Clean Air Programme

In a proactive bid to address air pollution, the Government of Meghalaya is implementing measures in Byrnihat under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The initiative, which was kicked off on January 12, is being led by an implementation committee formed through a notification on September 7, 2021. The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi district spearheads the committee, which is employing a collaborative approach with various departments.

Comprehensive Action Plan for Byrnihat

The committee’s mandate is to oversee the execution of the approved action plan for Byrnihat, listed as a non-attainment city. The action plan comprises a comprehensive suite of initiatives designed to combat air pollution. These include road improvements, greening projects, expansion of air quality monitoring stations, and emission studies. Additionally, public awareness programs, mechanised road maintenance, and fuel adulteration checks form key components of the plan.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board’s Role

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board is playing a pivotal role in this endeavour. The board is actively monitoring air quality at various strategic locations. Stations for manual ambient air quality monitoring have been set up at EPIP, 15th Mile, 17th Mile, and Khasi Kiling. A regular industrial monitoring protocol is also being conducted.

Global Attention on Air Pollution

The urgency to combat air pollution is not only a local but also a global concern. According to the Air Quality Index, Guwahati stands 8th among the top 50 most polluted cities in the world, with Delhi placed at 42nd. The Supreme Court has underlined the need for urgent action, directing the Centre to frame a policy within six months to replace heavy-duty diesel vehicles with clean fuel vehicles. The apex court emphasized that air pollution impinges on the quality of life and health of citizens, rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.