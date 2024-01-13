en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Meghalaya Government Tackles Air Pollution in Byrnihat Under National Clean Air Programme

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Meghalaya Government Tackles Air Pollution in Byrnihat Under National Clean Air Programme

In a proactive bid to address air pollution, the Government of Meghalaya is implementing measures in Byrnihat under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The initiative, which was kicked off on January 12, is being led by an implementation committee formed through a notification on September 7, 2021. The Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi district spearheads the committee, which is employing a collaborative approach with various departments.

Comprehensive Action Plan for Byrnihat

The committee’s mandate is to oversee the execution of the approved action plan for Byrnihat, listed as a non-attainment city. The action plan comprises a comprehensive suite of initiatives designed to combat air pollution. These include road improvements, greening projects, expansion of air quality monitoring stations, and emission studies. Additionally, public awareness programs, mechanised road maintenance, and fuel adulteration checks form key components of the plan.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board’s Role

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board is playing a pivotal role in this endeavour. The board is actively monitoring air quality at various strategic locations. Stations for manual ambient air quality monitoring have been set up at EPIP, 15th Mile, 17th Mile, and Khasi Kiling. A regular industrial monitoring protocol is also being conducted.

Global Attention on Air Pollution

The urgency to combat air pollution is not only a local but also a global concern. According to the Air Quality Index, Guwahati stands 8th among the top 50 most polluted cities in the world, with Delhi placed at 42nd. The Supreme Court has underlined the need for urgent action, directing the Centre to frame a policy within six months to replace heavy-duty diesel vehicles with clean fuel vehicles. The apex court emphasized that air pollution impinges on the quality of life and health of citizens, rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
33 seconds ago
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
In a significant move to reinforce its anti-money laundering measures, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) updated its norms on January 12, 2024, concerning foreign investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The updated rules aim to align with the criteria for identifying beneficial ownership as specified in the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
2 mins ago
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu: A Potential Reunion Sparking Excitement
2 mins ago
Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu: A Potential Reunion Sparking Excitement
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
59 seconds ago
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
Emotional Tumult Hits 'Bigg Boss 17' as Ayesha Khan's Brother Confronts Her On-Screen Relationship
1 min ago
Emotional Tumult Hits 'Bigg Boss 17' as Ayesha Khan's Brother Confronts Her On-Screen Relationship
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
1 min ago
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
23 seconds
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
55 seconds
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
57 seconds
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
1 min
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
2 mins
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
2 mins
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
2 mins
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
2 mins
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
2 mins
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
49 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app