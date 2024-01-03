Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Corruption Scandal

In a surprising turn of events, the government of Meghalaya has appointed four new Lokayukta investigation officers. This move comes in the wake of the dismissal of former investigators who were instrumental in uncovering a corruption scandal. The case involved a legislator from the National People’s Party (NPP) – the ruling party, and other individuals. The scandal pertained to the construction of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) member’s hostel in Tura, a significant location in the West Garo Hills district.

Unearthing Corruption

Abrupt Dismissal

In a sudden and unexpected move, the Meghalaya government dismissed the investigators working on the case. The exact reasons behind this decision remain undisclosed. This has raised several questions regarding the transparency and intentions of the government.

New Appointments

Shortly after the unanticipated dismissal, the Meghalaya government appointed four new Lokayukta investigation officers. As of now, the specific details of these appointments are not fully known. However, the swift action indicates the government’s intention to continue the investigation without any major interruptions.

In conclusion, the Meghalaya government’s decision to replace Lokayukta investigation officers amid an ongoing corruption investigation has led to various speculations. The new officers’ approach to the case and the government’s future actions in this matter will be closely watched by the public.