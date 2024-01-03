en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Corruption Scandal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Corruption Scandal

In a surprising turn of events, the government of Meghalaya has appointed four new Lokayukta investigation officers. This move comes in the wake of the dismissal of former investigators who were instrumental in uncovering a corruption scandal. The case involved a legislator from the National People’s Party (NPP) – the ruling party, and other individuals. The scandal pertained to the construction of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) member’s hostel in Tura, a significant location in the West Garo Hills district.

Unearthing Corruption

The former Lokayukta investigators had shed light on an alleged corruption scandal. The implicated parties include a legislator from the National People’s Party (NPP), which is currently in power, and several other individuals. The case revolved around the construction of a hostel for the members of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Tura.

Abrupt Dismissal

In a sudden and unexpected move, the Meghalaya government dismissed the investigators working on the case. The exact reasons behind this decision remain undisclosed. This has raised several questions regarding the transparency and intentions of the government.

New Appointments

Shortly after the unanticipated dismissal, the Meghalaya government appointed four new Lokayukta investigation officers. As of now, the specific details of these appointments are not fully known. However, the swift action indicates the government’s intention to continue the investigation without any major interruptions.

In conclusion, the Meghalaya government’s decision to replace Lokayukta investigation officers amid an ongoing corruption investigation has led to various speculations. The new officers’ approach to the case and the government’s future actions in this matter will be closely watched by the public.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
25 seconds ago
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
In a significant reshuffling, the government of Meghalaya has revamped its Lokayukta investigation team, introducing four fresh faces to the positions. This decision trails the removal of the prior investigation officers, who had dug up an alleged scam implicating a legislator from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and other individuals. The Unearthed Scandal The
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Teen Sisters Conquer Kilimanjaro, Raise Funds for Whale Conservation
2 mins ago
Teen Sisters Conquer Kilimanjaro, Raise Funds for Whale Conservation
Two Arrested in Alirajpur Scholarship Scam as Hunt for Mastermind Continues
3 mins ago
Two Arrested in Alirajpur Scholarship Scam as Hunt for Mastermind Continues
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
28 seconds ago
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
Naga Students' Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice
34 seconds ago
Naga Students' Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
2 mins ago
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
26 seconds
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
29 seconds
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
42 seconds
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
2 mins
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
2 mins
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
2 mins
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
2 mins
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
2 mins
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
3 mins
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
29 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
30 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
39 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
40 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
49 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
52 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app