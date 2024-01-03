en English
Business

Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Indian ecommerce platform, Meesho, is set to resume its campus recruitment process after a break in 2022, with ambitions to recruit over 150 students from the graduating class of 2024 from India’s top educational institutions. This move comes in the wake of the company focusing on strengthening its profitability in 2022, without expanding its workforce.

Aiming for a Diversified Talent Pool

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meesho, emphasized the company’s intent to seek talent for a variety of roles, including technology, product, analytics, business, fulfilment, consumer experience, monetisation, finance, growth, and HR. This recruitment drive is a testament to the platform’s commitment to fostering a diverse and talented workforce to navigate the dynamic ecommerce landscape.

Enhanced Salary Packages and Benefits

Meesho has reported a surge in salary packages for non-tech roles such as strategy and operations compared to the previous year. In addition to competitive compensation, the company continues to prioritize employee wellness, offering benefits such as medical insurance, counseling support, wellness events, and support for work-life balance, parental, and retirement benefits.

Recruitment from Prestigious Institutions

The recruitment drive includes students from prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, IIITs, BITS Pilani, NITs, ICAI, and MDI. The largest number of hires have been from IIIT Allahabad and IIT BHU, demonstrating Meesho’s commitment to hiring the best talent in the country. As part of its renewed recruitment approach, Meesho has also added new educational institutions to its recruitment list, ensuring a broad spectrum of fresh talent for various roles.

In conclusion, Meesho’s reinvigorated recruitment drive underscores the platform’s commitment to building a robust and diverse workforce. With a focus on both technical and non-technical roles, the company aims to ensure a positive onboarding experience for new hires, while continuing to offer comprehensive benefit packages focusing on holistic employee wellness.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

