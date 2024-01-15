en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India

Meesho, India’s fastest-growing e-commerce platform, has emerged as a potent tool for social empowerment and entrepreneurial growth, particularly for women entrepreneurs in the country’s rural areas. Founded in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, the online marketplace aims to enable 100 million small businesses to succeed online. The platform facilitates connections between suppliers, resellers, and customers, leveraging social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram for business.

Breaking Barriers and Fostering Inclusion

With a specific focus on housewives and women in smaller towns, Meesho has designed an interface that is user-friendly and inclusive. The platform offers comprehensive training programs, mentorship, and support to individuals with limited digital skills, allowing them to participate in the e-commerce market efficiently. Despite facing initial challenges due to skepticism and a lack of social commerce awareness, the founders’ persistence and strategic adaptations have led to substantial growth in Meesho’s operations.

From Commercial Success to Social Empowerment

Meesho is not just about commercial success; it’s about social empowerment. The platform has attracted significant investment and established key partnerships within the e-commerce sector. However, its most profound impact lies in its contribution to social empowerment, particularly for women entrepreneurs in India’s rural areas. By providing tools for financial independence and entrepreneurship, Meesho is helping to reshape the narrative of digital inclusivity in India.

Celebrating Women-led Businesses

In anticipation of International Women’s Day, Meesho has launched the ‘Class of 2023’ campaign, dedicated to celebrating women-led businesses in India. The campaign aims to dispel stereotypes and spotlight the successful journeys of women entrepreneurs from various walks of life. It features the stories of successful sellers on Meesho, like Bharti Virani, who has not only created a prosperous business but also generated employment opportunities for women in her local community. Meesho’s ‘NoBiasInBusiness’ initiative further seeks to inspire more women to chase their entrepreneurial dreams.

Through its concerted efforts, Meesho is not just fostering socio-economic development but also advancing the narrative of digital inclusivity, demonstrating that the lines between technology and humanity can indeed blur for the better.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has kicked off, drawing a diverse array of participants that include prominent government leaders and CEOs of major companies. Among the high-profile attendees are President Zelensky of Ukraine, Premier Li Qiang of China, President Macron of France, and Secretary of State Blinken from the U.S. Key Topics
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
1 min ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
1 min ago
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles
46 seconds ago
Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
50 seconds ago
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
1 min ago
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
25 seconds
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
1 min
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
1 min
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
2 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
2 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
5 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app