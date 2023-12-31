Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates ‘Ram Rajya’ Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, sparked a conversation on mental health and its correlation with societal values during a public event. Lekhi emphasized that the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’, an ideal state of governance as envisioned in Hindu mythology, could be instrumental in addressing and reducing mental health issues.

‘Ram Rajya’ and Mental Health

According to Lekhi, more than half of mental health problems could be mitigated if the society faithfully adhered to the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’. This term refers to an idyllic state where justice, tranquillity, and prosperity reign, and citizens coexist harmoniously without fear or suffering. She underscored the values of truth, morality, and collective well-being as integral components of ‘Ram Rajya’, suggesting their implementation in governance and daily life could lead to a more stable and peaceful society. This societal stability, in turn, would reduce the psychological strains that contribute to mental health issues.

Relevance in Contemporary Governance

Lekhi, a prominent member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also highlighted the relevance of these values in contemporary governance. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ initiative, where he encourages public participation and dialogue, as an embodiment of the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’. In addition, she welcomed the second Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-New Delhi route, marking another milestone in India’s development journey.

The Ram Temple and ‘Mandir Wohi Banayenge’ Pledge

The minister’s remarks come ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The temple, symbolizing the fulfilment of the BJP’s ‘Mandir Wohi Banayenge’ pledge, was constructed after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The event is seen as a significant marker, further underlining the party’s commitment to the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’.