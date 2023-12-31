en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates ‘Ram Rajya’ Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates ‘Ram Rajya’ Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, sparked a conversation on mental health and its correlation with societal values during a public event. Lekhi emphasized that the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’, an ideal state of governance as envisioned in Hindu mythology, could be instrumental in addressing and reducing mental health issues.

‘Ram Rajya’ and Mental Health

According to Lekhi, more than half of mental health problems could be mitigated if the society faithfully adhered to the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’. This term refers to an idyllic state where justice, tranquillity, and prosperity reign, and citizens coexist harmoniously without fear or suffering. She underscored the values of truth, morality, and collective well-being as integral components of ‘Ram Rajya’, suggesting their implementation in governance and daily life could lead to a more stable and peaceful society. This societal stability, in turn, would reduce the psychological strains that contribute to mental health issues.

Relevance in Contemporary Governance

Lekhi, a prominent member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also highlighted the relevance of these values in contemporary governance. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ initiative, where he encourages public participation and dialogue, as an embodiment of the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’. In addition, she welcomed the second Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-New Delhi route, marking another milestone in India’s development journey.

The Ram Temple and ‘Mandir Wohi Banayenge’ Pledge

The minister’s remarks come ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The temple, symbolizing the fulfilment of the BJP’s ‘Mandir Wohi Banayenge’ pledge, was constructed after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The event is seen as a significant marker, further underlining the party’s commitment to the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’.

0
India Mental Health Crisis Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Look at How the World Welcomed 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Seeks Disqualification of BJP Candidate in Karanpur By-election

By Rafia Tasleem

Severe Fire at Maharashtra Glove Factory Highlights Need for Robust Safety Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Scam Alert: Fake Donations for Ram Temple Unearthed Days Before Consecration

By Geeta Pillai

Rishab Malhotra of Tagda Raho Recognized by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' ...
@India · 27 mins
Rishab Malhotra of Tagda Raho Recognized by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' ...
heart comment 0
Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry
Last Sunset of 2023 at Jagannath Temple: A Blend of Celestial Beauty and Cultural Significance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Last Sunset of 2023 at Jagannath Temple: A Blend of Celestial Beauty and Cultural Significance
Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Desperate Cry for Help: Man Threatens Suicide Atop Mobile Tower

By Dil Bar Irshad

Desperate Cry for Help: Man Threatens Suicide Atop Mobile Tower
Latest Headlines
World News
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
1 min
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
10 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
11 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
12 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
12 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
15 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
17 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
19 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
20 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
51 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
51 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app