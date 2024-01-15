en English
Business

Medi Assist Healthcare’s IPO Receives 40% Subscription on First Day

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Medi Assist Healthcare's IPO Receives 40% Subscription on First Day

Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) has witnessed a 40 percent subscription on its first day, January 15. The subscription process is scheduled to close on January 17. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 397-418 per share. The company, a key player in the third-party administration (TPA) services sector, aims to raise Rs 1,171.58 crore through the sale of 2.8 crore shares.

Company Overview and IPO Details

Operating in the TPA services sector for insurance companies, Medi Assist Healthcare is responsible for processing health insurance claims and providing services like policy administration and network management. Its expansive network encompasses 18,754 hospitals across India and extends to 141 countries globally. The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS), implying that the proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders, with no funds raised for the company itself.

Promoters hold a 77.14 percent shareholding, with Medimatter Health, owned by Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, controlling a 27.33 percent stake. The IPO has drawn the attention of prominent anchor investors such as Nomura Trust, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC.

Financial Performance and Market Response

On the financial front, Medi Assist Healthcare reported an 18.7 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the year ended March 2023. However, it experienced a 34 percent decline in net profit for the six months ending September FY24, attributable to a one-time exceptional cost.

Analysts have generally recommended a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO due to fair valuation and market dominance. However, they also cautioned about potential risks related to client concentration and dependency on subsidiaries. Medi Assist’s subsidiaries account for a substantial portion of its revenue, with the top five clients contributing to over 70 percent of the total revenue.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

