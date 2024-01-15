Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO Subscribed Over 40% on Day 1

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare Services, which opened on January 15, has seen over 40% subscription on its first day of bidding. While the company's grey market premium (GMP) has plunged from 19% to 7% over the past week, financial analysts continue to encourage investing in the issue, pointing to its fair valuation, its commanding presence in the third-party administrator (TPA) sector, and its consistent financial track record.
A Dominant Player in the TPA Sector
Specialized in delivering TPA services to insurance firms, Medi Assist provides a broad array of services, including processing health insurance claims, managing policies and healthcare provider networks, and delivering customer service. As of September 30, 2023, the company boasts an extensive network of 18,754 hospitals spread across India and a global presence spanning 141 countries.
IPO Details and Financial Performance
The IPO, priced between Rs 397 and Rs 418 per share, aims to raise Rs 1,171.58 crore through the sale of 2.8 crore shares. The major stakeholder of the company, Medimatter Health, currently owns 27.33% of the company, while the promoters hold 77.14% in total. The IPO is set to conclude on January 17, with the final allotment slated for January 18, and the shares are expected to be credited to investors' demat accounts by January 19. The company plans to list on January 22.
Before the launch of the IPO, Medi Assist secured Rs 351.5 crore from anchor investors, which included several high-profile global funds and domestic insurance companies. Despite experiencing a net profit dip in H1FY24 due to one-time costs, the company reported an impressive 18.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the year ended March 2023, coupled with a 28.2% revenue growth.
Potential Risks and Considerations
While Medi Assist's strong market position and financial performance make it an attractive prospect, potential investors should be aware of several risks. A significant portion of the company's revenue is reliant on a small group of clients, with its top five clients contributing to more than 70% of total revenue. Moreover, the nature of the offer for sale (OFS) means that all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, providing no direct financial benefit to the company. Additionally, the company's substantial dependence on its subsidiaries also presents a potential risk.