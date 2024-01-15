Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Sees 40% Subscription on Day 1

The Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare has seen a 40% subscription on the first day of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) bidding. The healthcare giant, operating as a third-party administrator (TPA) in the health insurance claims market, aims to raise Rs 1,171.58 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.8 crore shares. The IPO, whose price band is set at Rs 397-418 per share, will conclude on January 17.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Allotment and Listing

The allotment of shares will be finalized by January 18 and credited to successful investors’ demat accounts by January 19. The anticipated listing on bourses is slated for January 22. However, the company’s grey market premium (GMP) has dipped to 7%, a significant drop from the preceding week’s 19%.

Analysts’ Take on the IPO

Despite the dip in GMP, analysts have generally given a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO. The company’s fair valuation, dominance in the TPA market, and consistent financial performance have been highlighted as reasons for this optimism. However, they caution about potential risks associated with client concentration, dependence on subsidiaries, and the OFS nature of the issue, which implies the company will not receive any funds from the IPO.

Medi Assist’s Network and Financial Performance

As of September 30, 2023, Medi Assist’s network boasted 18,754 hospitals across India and 141 countries globally. The company’s financials paint a picture of robust growth, with an 18.7% year-on-year increase in net profit for the year ended March 2023. Revenue and EBITDA also demonstrated significant growth. However, the net profit for the six months ended September FY24 saw a decline due to exceptional one-time costs. The company’s subsidiaries contribute a significant portion of its revenue, with its largest clients accounting for a substantial part of the total revenue.