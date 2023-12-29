MCX’s New Contracts: A Game-Changer for India’s Global Commodity Market Influence

In a pivotal move aimed at revolutionizing the Indian commodity market, Rishi Nathany, the CEO of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), has unveiled plans for the launch of an array of new contracts. The forthcoming contracts, set to feature commodities such as Copper, Nickel, and Steel TMT Bar, will also encompass electricity contracts, marking a significant stride in MCX’s ambitious strategy to bolster India’s standing in the global commodity markets.

From Price-Taker to Price-Maker

Nathany’s announcement underlines a crucial shift in perspective for India’s role in the commodity markets – a transition from a price-taker to a price-maker. This paradigm change is designed to open fresh prospects for domestic market participants to hedge their risks effectively and to ensure that the pricing of these commodities mirrors the actual supply and demand dynamics of the Indian market.

Fostering Depth and Liquidity

By introducing these innovative contracts, MCX is on a mission to amplify the depth and liquidity of the Indian commodity market. The goal is to make the market a more accurate reflection of local economic activity and to elevate its influence in setting global prices. The impact of these new contracts is already evident, as demonstrated by the fluctuation in MCX gold futures. On December 29, 2023, MCX gold futures for February were down by Rs 140 or 0.22%, standing at Rs 63,249 per 10 grams.

A Step towards Global Influence

The introduction of these new contracts is a testament to MCX’s commitment to reshaping India’s role in the global commodity landscape. By empowering the domestic market to influence pricing, MCX is paving the way for India to transition from a passive participant to a proactive influencer. This move not only strengthens India’s position in these markets but also redefines the country’s role in the global economic order.