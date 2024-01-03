en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

With the dawn of 2023, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), the nation’s largest, successfully transitioned to a fresh software platform, a brainchild of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This shift marked a significant departure from the previous software, a product of 63 Moons Technologies.

A Rocky Transition Smoothed Over Time

The transition, like most technological shifts, was not without its fair share of initial hiccups. Traders grappled with connectivity issues and delayed updates, adding to the teething troubles. However, as the year progressed, these hurdles were largely overcome. The new software, brimming with advanced features, offered traders an enhanced experience with improved charting and risk management tools. It also brought the promise of reduced operational costs and an end to the dependency on a single software provider.

SEBI Extends Ban on Key Agricultural Derivatives

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) made a pivotal decision, extending the ban on derivatives trading in seven key agricultural commodities until December 2024. This move, aimed at controlling inflation, dealt a considerable blow to the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Previously, these commodities accounted for a whopping 55% of NCDEX’s trading volume. The extension of the suspension left NCDEX scrambling to attract large participants and regain its lost market share.

MCX’s Growth Amidst Global Volatility

Contrary to NCDEX’s struggles, MCX found itself on a growth trajectory. It experienced a surge in trading volumes, particularly in metal and energy contracts, amidst global volatility. Preparing to launch India’s first rebar steel futures contract, MCX’s future looks promising. The exchange’s average daily turnover in December skyrocketed to ₹1.20 lakh crore, a stark contrast to the ₹56,751 crore in January. The SEBI’s policy change allowing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to participate in commodity derivatives further fueled MCX’s growth.

Impact on Other Exchanges

While MCX thrived, other exchanges like NCDEX and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) faced setbacks. The prolonged suspension of agricultural derivatives trading resulted in a decline in trading volumes across these platforms.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

By Israel Ojoko

Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

By Nitish Verma

2024: A Year of Optimism and Challenges for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Agriculture Industry Stalwart Cliff Becker Passes Away: A Legacy Remembered

By Shivani Chauhan

Lancashire Heeler Recognized by American Kennel Club, Now Eligible for ...
@Agriculture · 8 mins
Lancashire Heeler Recognized by American Kennel Club, Now Eligible for ...
heart comment 0
Al Buraimi Governorate Signs Usufruct Contracts for Agricultural and Livestock Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Al Buraimi Governorate Signs Usufruct Contracts for Agricultural and Livestock Projects
Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus
Georgia DHS Submits Corrective Action Plan to Address SNAP Backlog and Public Healthcare Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Georgia DHS Submits Corrective Action Plan to Address SNAP Backlog and Public Healthcare Concerns
Nashik Onion Prices Show Positive Trend: A Sigh of Relief for Farmers

By Rafia Tasleem

Nashik Onion Prices Show Positive Trend: A Sigh of Relief for Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
15 seconds
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
38 seconds
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
1 min
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
1 min
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
2 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
2 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
3 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
3 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
5 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app