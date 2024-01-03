MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

With the dawn of 2023, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), the nation’s largest, successfully transitioned to a fresh software platform, a brainchild of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This shift marked a significant departure from the previous software, a product of 63 Moons Technologies.

A Rocky Transition Smoothed Over Time

The transition, like most technological shifts, was not without its fair share of initial hiccups. Traders grappled with connectivity issues and delayed updates, adding to the teething troubles. However, as the year progressed, these hurdles were largely overcome. The new software, brimming with advanced features, offered traders an enhanced experience with improved charting and risk management tools. It also brought the promise of reduced operational costs and an end to the dependency on a single software provider.

SEBI Extends Ban on Key Agricultural Derivatives

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) made a pivotal decision, extending the ban on derivatives trading in seven key agricultural commodities until December 2024. This move, aimed at controlling inflation, dealt a considerable blow to the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Previously, these commodities accounted for a whopping 55% of NCDEX’s trading volume. The extension of the suspension left NCDEX scrambling to attract large participants and regain its lost market share.

MCX’s Growth Amidst Global Volatility

Contrary to NCDEX’s struggles, MCX found itself on a growth trajectory. It experienced a surge in trading volumes, particularly in metal and energy contracts, amidst global volatility. Preparing to launch India’s first rebar steel futures contract, MCX’s future looks promising. The exchange’s average daily turnover in December skyrocketed to ₹1.20 lakh crore, a stark contrast to the ₹56,751 crore in January. The SEBI’s policy change allowing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to participate in commodity derivatives further fueled MCX’s growth.

Impact on Other Exchanges

While MCX thrived, other exchanges like NCDEX and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) faced setbacks. The prolonged suspension of agricultural derivatives trading resulted in a decline in trading volumes across these platforms.