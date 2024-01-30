MCD Extends Geo-Tagging Deadline Amid Technical Issues

In a significant move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for geo-tagging properties in the capital until February 29, 2024. The decision comes in the wake of technical difficulties experienced by property owners, particularly among iOS users, who were unable to meet the initial deadline of January 31.

Technical Glitches Delay Geo-Tagging

Geo-tagging is the process of assigning unique latitude and longitude coordinates to properties, enabling them to be accurately located on a map via the MCD's mobile application. Despite the importance of this initiative, only 95,000 out of the targeted 1.5 million properties have successfully completed the geo-tagging process due to said technical issues.

Geo-Tagging: A Crucial Step for Tax Benefits

Property owners are required to download the MCD's mobile app, use it to mark their property's current location, and then link it to a unique property identification code (UPIC). Owners who fail to geo-tag their properties by the new deadline will be ineligible for a tax rebate on lumpsum payments for the financial year 2024-25, a benefit that must be claimed by June 30, 2024.

MCD Prioritizes Issue Resolution

The MCD has assured property owners that the resolution of these technical glitches is a top priority. The extension in the deadline reflects the MCD's commitment to ensuring a seamless and fair property taxation process. In the era of digital governance, such initiatives are critical to maintaining an accurate database of property tax records, thereby promoting transparency and accountability.