MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

The MBD Group, a stalwart in the education sector with over six decades of experience, marked the 39th anniversary of Gulab Bhavan on December 25, 2023, with a grand celebration at MBD House. The group has evolved under the watchful eye of its founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, since its establishment in 1956. Today, it has broadened its portfolio to include EDtech, Skill Development, Eco-friendly Notebooks, Paper Manufacturing, ICT Infrastructure, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Mall Development.

An Anniversary to Remember

The anniversary festivities were not just a celebration of the MBD Group’s longevity and success. It was an event that highlighted the group’s commitment to its employees and social responsibility. The day was packed with employee activities and a cake-cutting ceremony, but the highlight was the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The group distributed books and stationery to children from the NGO Jijeevisha The Humanity and collected winter clothes for donation – a testament to their philanthropic spirit.

A Legacy of Giving

The group’s CSR wing, The Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust, has been at the forefront of various initiatives. Among them is the ‘Love to Learn’ initiative, which seeks to transform traditional classrooms with the power of technology. The initiative has recently expanded its reach by adopting more schools, further emphasizing the group’s commitment to enhancing education.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the group’s journey, Chairperson Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, MD Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, and Joint MD Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari expressed their pride in the group’s heritage and its dedication to education and philanthropy. As the MBD Group turns toward the future, they pledge to continue innovating in the field of education, expressing their deep gratitude towards their team and stakeholders for their unwavering support.