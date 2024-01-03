en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

The MBD Group, a stalwart in the education sector with over six decades of experience, marked the 39th anniversary of Gulab Bhavan on December 25, 2023, with a grand celebration at MBD House. The group has evolved under the watchful eye of its founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, since its establishment in 1956. Today, it has broadened its portfolio to include EDtech, Skill Development, Eco-friendly Notebooks, Paper Manufacturing, ICT Infrastructure, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Mall Development.

An Anniversary to Remember

The anniversary festivities were not just a celebration of the MBD Group’s longevity and success. It was an event that highlighted the group’s commitment to its employees and social responsibility. The day was packed with employee activities and a cake-cutting ceremony, but the highlight was the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The group distributed books and stationery to children from the NGO Jijeevisha The Humanity and collected winter clothes for donation – a testament to their philanthropic spirit.

A Legacy of Giving

The group’s CSR wing, The Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust, has been at the forefront of various initiatives. Among them is the ‘Love to Learn’ initiative, which seeks to transform traditional classrooms with the power of technology. The initiative has recently expanded its reach by adopting more schools, further emphasizing the group’s commitment to enhancing education.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the group’s journey, Chairperson Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, MD Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, and Joint MD Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari expressed their pride in the group’s heritage and its dedication to education and philanthropy. As the MBD Group turns toward the future, they pledge to continue innovating in the field of education, expressing their deep gratitude towards their team and stakeholders for their unwavering support.

0
Business Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors

By Muhammad Jawad

Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vietnam's Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence ...
@Business · 56 seconds
Vietnam's Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence ...
heart comment 0
BNP Paribas Recommends ‘Buy’ Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

BNP Paribas Recommends 'Buy' Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance
Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By Saboor Bayat

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears
Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS

By BNN Correspondents

Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS
The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Tide of SUV Prices: Implications and Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
9 seconds
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
51 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
51 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
55 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
58 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
1 min
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
1 min
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
1 min
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app