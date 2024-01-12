en English
MaxPetZ: Revolutionizing Pet Healthcare in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Two pioneering veterinary practices, Max Vets in Delhi/NCR and Pet Zone in Mumbai/Goa, have merged to form MaxPetZ, a leading chain of multispecialty veterinary hospitals and clinics. This merger marks a significant development in the Indian pet healthcare industry, with MaxPetZ being instrumental in meeting the growing demand for advanced pet healthcare in the country.

MaxPetZ: Improving Access to Quality Pet Healthcare

MaxPetZ’s mission is to improve access to quality pet health care and wellness for pet parents, capitalizing on the shift in people’s relationship with their pets from owners to parents. This shift has been driven by factors such as improved incomes, changing family structures, and increased knowledge about pet care. With over 70 years of unwavering commitment to pet care, MaxPetZ is distinguished by its ‘Triad of Care,’ offering routine care as well as specialized medical and surgical treatments.

The Expansion Plan

Currently, MaxPetZ’s expansion includes 15 hospitals and clinics operating on a Hub & spoke model in multiple cities, with plans to further penetrate Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The brand’s ambitious vision is to build a vertically integrated pan-India veterinary ecosystem. This expansion is part of MaxPetZ’s larger mission to provide compassionate care and exceptional medicine to pets across the nation.

Leading the Veterinary Revolution

The veterinary sector has been identified as ripe for disruption, with MaxPetZ leading the charge in the introduction of new treatments and procedures, such as CT scans for pets. The pet healthcare industry in India is at a tipping point, with the market poised for significant growth due to trends like urbanization, nuclear families, and delayed parenthood. MaxPetZ’s commitment to exceptional veterinary medicine, improving the health and happiness of pets, aligns with its vision to revolutionize pet healthcare in India.

India Pets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

