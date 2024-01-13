Mauritius Recognizes Ram Temple Inauguration: Grants Special Leave for Hindu Public Officers

In a move that reverberates with cultural and religious significance, the Mauritian government has announced a two-hour special leave for Hindu public officers on January 22, 2024. This gesture allows them to participate in events related to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India. The decision was sanctioned by the Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, reflecting respect for the event’s significance.

A Symbolic Return of Lord Ram

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a landmark event that symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the attendees of the seven-day ceremony commencing on January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the enthronement of Ram Lalla at noon on the inauguration day, which is anticipated globally by Hindus and various leaders and dignitaries.

The Ramayan’s Influence and Teachings

During an event in Washington, DC, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian envoy to the US, highlighted the influence and teachings of the Ramayan. He emphasized the epic’s role as a cultural bridge across the Indo-Pacific region, providing insights into human nature, governance, and ethics.

Shared Cultural Delight

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is not just limited to India but also celebrated by other countries. Thailand’s ambassador to the US, Tanee Sangrat, expressed the shared cultural delight in the Asia-Pacific region for this monumental event.