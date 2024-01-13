en English
India

Mauritius Minister Alan Ganoo Praises Ram Mandir Inauguration, Underlines India-Mauritius Ties

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
In an unprecedented display of cultural and historical ties, Mauritius Minister Alan Ganoo has praised the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, terming it as a ‘momentous occasion’. He extended his congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the splendid organization and celebrations around the event. Moreover, Ganoo confirmed the participation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius in local events related to the Ram Mandir inauguration, underlining the deep-rooted connection between the two nations.

Mauritius and Hinduism

Further emphasizing the significance of the occasion, Ganoo acknowledged the prominence of Hinduism within the religious fabric of Mauritius. He expressed, ‘Lord Ram is known to every Hindu in Mauritius’, and reiterated his commendation for PM Modi’s unprecedented organization and celebrations. In a move that signifies the importance of this occasion, the Mauritian government has granted a special leave of two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Hinduism: The Major Religion in Mauritius

Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of life for a significant section of the Mauritian population. As of 2011, Hindus constituted approximately 48.5 per cent of the population, making Hinduism the largest religion in Mauritius. The island nation is the only country in Africa where Hinduism is the most practised faith. In terms of percentage, Mauritius ranks third globally in the prevalence of Hinduism, trailing only Nepal and India.

Historical Ties: Mauritius and India

The cultural and religious affinity between Mauritius and India traces back to the migration history of Mauritius. The majority of the migrants to Mauritius primarily hailed from Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. This shared heritage has continued to influence the societal and religious dynamics of Mauritius and has played a crucial role in shaping its unique identity in the global landscape.

India Mauritius
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

